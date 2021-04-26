After necessary date changes, the Academy Awards is finally underway, and Zendaya's 2021 Oscars dress is proof that, even in uncertain times, a red carpet will always be a red carpet. Although Zendaya will slay in truly any color ever, her bright yellow dress is the perfect segue into summer fashion.

Stepping onto the red carpet, Zendaya stunned in Valentino Couture, styled by her longtime stylist Law Roach, who's known for all of Zendaya's show-stopping looks year after year. The bright yellow gown with a triangle torso cutout brings all the warm-weather vibes with it. The dress featured a bandeau-style bodice and a flowing skirt. Alongside the sunny yellow gown, Zendaya was dripping in jewels, wearing both a crystal-encrusted choker necklace and a longer necklace featuring an enormous crystal pendant, as well as a crystal ring.

Her hair and makeup veered relatively natural, with her long, curly hair flowing in the wind on the carpet. Her makeup swayed neutral, though beautifully summer-ready. Her go-to makeup artist, Sheika Daley, gave her a full beat with bronze-y eyes, a warm-toned contour and blush, and a neutral lip, using Lancome products, given Zendaya is a longtime Lancome Ambassadress. The sun-kissed look, I can only imagine, will be the go-to look for everyone's warm-weather activities.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite not being nominated for an Academy Award this year, Zendaya, thankfully, can always be trusted to serve an absolutely killer Fashion Moment, no matter the occasion. I can only hope this vibrant look from Zendaya is a look at what a "normal" fashion moment looks like post-pandemic.