The fact that part of my job as a writer requires gushing about Zendaya is seriously a huge perk, because that's pretty much all I do outside of work, anyway. This week, I plan to spend exactly 99.9% of my time talking about Zendaya's 2019 Emmys dress, because OMG, did you see it? Our girl gave major The Little Mermaid vibes in a sexy green gown served with a side of red-tinted tresses, and I'm thisclose to making her photo my new screensaver. When you see the look, you'll understand why.

In addition to pastels, some of the most-worn colors on the Emmys red carpet were a combo of reds and pinks, as well as just about any shade of green. There was mint, there was emerald, there was kelly... and then? Then, my friends, there was Zendaya. The style icon served up silver screen siren realness with a side of mermaid flair — oh, and just a dash of mesh corset, because why the heck not? I don't have enough positive words in my vocabulary to describe how major this look truly was, so allow me to let the pictures do the talking instead.

Y'all, we are simply not worthy:

Are you seeing this? Are you seeing this?

Allow me to repeat myself. We are not:

Worthy:

Savor it, people, because a red carpet moment this good comes along once in a lifetime. Suddenly, J.Lo's iconic green Versace dress is but a distant memory; Zendaya's green dress is the only green dress I care about! JK, no shade to J.Lo, but girl, have you seen this slayage?

The rich green hue of the dress paired with the starlet's new red strands and a glossy pink lip? This is the stuff style dreams are made of. Also, peep the drip on those earrings:

I can't stop swooning. According to Zendaya's stylist, the genius Law Roach, our girl's gown is custom Vera Wang, her matching green pumps are Brian Atwood, and her diamond and emerald earrings are Cartier. So good, down to every last detail. Unilever Hair Expert Ursula Stephen styled her gorgeous waves, using products from Love Beauty & Planet, Suave, and Dove.

In a perfect world, I would never have to stop staring at this photo:

In fact, the more I stare, I realize these aren't just Ariel vibes, but also Poison Ivy vibes. I'm done! Deceased! One more perfect thing about this look and I'll absolutely keel over. Unfortunately, Zendaya won't be wearing it on stage to accept an Emmy award, because even though Euphoria is an incredible TV show, it aired too late in the year to be considered for this year's nominations. Per Cosmopolitan, a series must premiere before May 31 to be considered, and Euphoria didn't drop until June 16. Very frustrating, TBH, but at least Zendaya repped her series and slayed on the carpet. I'll take what I can get!

Who knows what Zendaya will wear to the 2020 Emmys, at which Euphoria will most certainly be nominated. How can she ever top this perfect moment?

It's hard to imagine a look better than this one, but with a track record this flawless, it's safe to assume Zendaya will outdo herself yet again.