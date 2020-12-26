If you were lucky enough to be gifted some money this holiday season, it's probably already burning a hole in your pocket. Look no further, I know just the place to spend it. Starting on Dec. 25 at 6 p.m. online, Zara's Winter 2020 Sale is offering 45% off almost everything on its site — from cozy coats and puffers to denim and knits galore. Don't even get me started on the cute accessories. With deals like that, you know you're going to be walking into the new year as fashionable as can be.

Zara is known for not doing very many large-scale savings events, so this isn't just about bargains. Zara's Winter Sale is a full-on event. In fact, I think it easily soars to mega-sale status. The deals are on everything the retailer has excluding only its latest collection. Dresses, blazers, shoes, bags, and everything else is fair game. TBH, I usually hold out on shopping throughout most of the year so I can go buck-wild at Zara's Winter Sale. Typically, the sale runs until early February once nearly everything is sold out. Even with weeks of deals, trust me when I say things will be flying off the shelves. Everyone and their mother want to get in on this sale, so don't drag your feet.

Zara's Winter Sale is taking place both online and in-person. However, if you've never experienced a Zara sale like this, be warned it can be super chaotic. Below are some of the best sale items that you'll want to add to your cart ASAP before they sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.