Every new season, it feels like my entire wardrobe needs a refresher. My shorts from the previous year aren’t as vibrant, the tops aren’t on-trend anymore, and I’m a little bored with everything overall. For me, it’s usually time to switch things up, which is why it’s amazing that Zara’s Summer 2020 sale is finally here. With styles up to 60% off, you can achieve all the summer looks on your mood board without breaking the bank.

As the U.S. slowly reopens bars, stores, and salons, you’re probably feeling even more antsy than usual to (safely, of course) get out of the house – and out of your loungewear. The need to dress up or even wear jeans has been severely lacking these past few months. Luckily, Zara has plenty of pants, dresses, and blouses to spruce your closet up. And, like any good summer blowout sale, there are so many pieces that you could scroll for hours.

Although Zara is set to close 1,200 stores, most of the brand’s shops are currently open, and you can check here to see if your local Zara is operating. Should you decide to shop IRL, make sure you consult the CDC Guidelines relating to coronavirus and check on the status of your state’s reopening, so you follow the proper guidelines. You can also shop the sale online on Zara’s website. If you don’t have hours to spend going through all of Zara’s items, don’t fear. Below is a roundup of some of my absolute favorite items from the Zara 2020 Summer Sale.

This Contrast Top ($18, Zara) is interesting because it looks like an innovative layered look in one piece. With both formal and casual elements, you'll easily be able to dress this top up or down, depending on your day.

White jeans, sadly, aren’t really winter and fall style. But right now it’s summer, and it’s time for the light wash to shine. The ZW Premium Wide Leg Jeans ($46, Zara) have a baggier fit that makes them breathable in the hot weather.

It might be a little long for short sleeves now, but when fall hits, you'll want to live in this Combined Print Dress ($26, Zara). You can easily pair this dress with statement combat boots, as above, or anything from white sneakers to sleek sandals and more.

The perfect party dress is hard to come by but definitely a necessity. This Sequin Dress ($26, Zara) has a very simple, straight cut, which makes it easy to wear, while the sequins will make you pop. You won’t even need a disco ball at the next party you attend.

Overalls are a quintessential summer look, and the Faux Leather Jumpsuit ($50, Zara) is a cool, edgy iteration. It’s a great item to pair with a bra top so you don’t get too hot. Not to mention, it has big pockets on the front and back.

Zebra print is such an underrated animal print, and it goes with everything. If you want to get in on the pattern, the Print Crop Top ($16, Zara) is a great summer cut. You can wear this top out tanning or clubbing (but only when it’s actually safe to do so).

From Zara’s eco-friendly line JOIN LIFE, the Ruffled Dress ($46, Zara) is both sustainable and incredibly cute. Its loose fit, color, and length all give it a certain amount of hippie vibes in the best way.

A white button-up is a necessary staple, especially in summer, and the Top with Poplin Detail ($18, Zara) gives the timeless look a funky update. You can wear this shirt with jean cutoffs, a boho skirt, or sharp trousers, and you’ll look put-together every time.

The Tulle Dress with Fringes ($30, Zara) has the trendy, puffy sleeves that will be everywhere this summer. The fringe gives the open-back dress a unique texture.

These Platform Wedges ($46, Zara) are straight out of the ‘90s. At 3.5 inches, you’ll be walking with your head held high without any of the struggles of wearing heels on the beach or grass.

Leopard print isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you should keep rocking it this summer with the Faux Suede Print Skirt ($16, Zara). Mini skirt season only lasts for so long, so get in on the action while you can.

Gingham is a classic summer pattern; it recalls hazy memories of picnics and cottages. That’s why your summer would be perfected by this Gingham Top ($30, Zara). The ruching also makes this shirt super comfortable to wear.