Whoever said secrets don't make friends has clearly never participated in a certain retailer's annual seasonal blowout. Zara's summer 2019 sale has just been revealed after weeks of being shrouded in mystery, and it's filled with so much sartorial goodness that you'll be able to find every single item on your current shopping list and then some. Each year, Zara hosts their summer sale but they never announce when it'll drop until the day before it starts. It's a well-kept secret that has definitely made the brand a lot of friends in the past, and once you see the discounts the sale includes I think you'll become part of Zara's inner circle too.

Like I said, whatever you're looking for, the sale will have. From jackets and blazers to dresses and co-ords to sunglasses and shoes and beyond, its offerings span all categories. No matter if you need a new power suit for an upcoming interview or a look to wear to an upcoming wedding, it's got you covered. As massive as the sale is, I highly suggest perusing it in full here. But if scrolling through pages upon pages of product seems dangerous for your wallet, check out 15 standout picks below.

For The Frill Of It

FLORAL PRINT RUFFLED DRESS $40 $23 | Zara Buy Now

This reminds me of something I might've worn in middle school thanks to its ruffled asymmetric hemline — what goes around comes around! It's gorgeous floral print makes it perfect for garden parties and date night alike.

Spotty Vision

POLKA DOT SKIRT $70 $40 | Zara Buy Now

Pair this with a bright floral top and call yourself a mix master.

Natural Instinct

NATURAL PEARL, SHELL AND STONE EARRINGS $20 $13 | Zara Buy Now

Pearl and shell jewelry is having a moment, so why not combine both trends into one with these gorgeous mismatched earrings?

From What I Gather

PRINTED GATHERED BLOUSE $50 $30 | Zara Buy Now

Between its bubblegum pink ditsy floral print and gathered tie design, this is the summer top of my dreams.

To (Tie) Dye For

TIE DYE DENIM SHORTS $30 $20 | Zara Buy Now

Denim shorts get a groovy update thanks to a cool indigo tie dye technique.

Just Bead It

COLORFUL BEADED SHOPPER BAG $70 $50 | Zara Buy Now

It's rainbow and made of tiny beads. What more could you want from a shopper?

Cap It Off

PRINT CROP TOP $30 $20 | Zara Buy Now

One color I can't wait to wear more this summer is bright orange. This crop top would make it easy, thanks to its cute cropped shape, cap sleeves, and subtle floral print.

Hollaback Girl

BANANA PRINT SHORTS $40 $30 | Zara Buy Now

What do you think — would Gwen Stefani approve? This shorts are literally bananas, and I'm all about them.

Mint Condition

HEELED LEATHER SANDALS WITH THIN STRAPS $70 $50 | Zara Buy Now

Barely-there sandals are trending this summer, proving that a less-is-more approach to footwear can pay off in big ways. Get in on the look with these mint green sandals, which feature super elicate straps and contrasting kitten heels.

High Gloss

SATIN SKIRT $50 $30 | Zara Buy Now

More orange goodness to seriously crush on.

Suit Up!

PRINTED SWIMSUIT $18 $13 | Zara Buy Now

The most summer-perfect one-piece I ever did see! Between its colorful print and cute bow straps, there's nothing about it I don't like.

Bohemian Dreams

Go to the category menu RUFFLED RUSTIC TOP $30 $20 | Zara Buy Now

The perfect goes-with-everything top.

Blue Crush

FLORAL PRINT DRESS $50 $36 | Zara Buy Now

This dress hits on many of summer's biggest trends, from ruching to ruffled hemlines to an off-the-shoulder neckline.

Rose Colored Glasses

PINK MIRRORED GLASSES $26 $18 | Zara Buy Now

Sometimes, life is just better in pink.

Ctrl Print

PRINTED TANK TOP $40 $30 | Zara Buy Now

This top paired with relaxed boyfriend jeans and white shoes would be cool AF.