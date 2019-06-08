You're Not Gonna Believe These 42 Products On Amazon Are Under $10

I've had to make a deal with my bank account: I'm allowed to go hog-wild on the weekends when it comes to my spending, but during the weekdays, the credit cards get put on ice. This not only keeps me from wasting money on superfluous items, but it also encourages me to save up for the stuff I'll actually use. Still, there is a happy medium, and it comes in the form of hidden gems under $10 on Amazon. That way, I can treat myself to a few impulse buys while still saving up for the purchases and weekend experiences I've actually thought about — and when it comes time to check my credit card bill at the end of the month, I'm only slightly discouraged.

If you, like me, are trying to save money, I think you'll find that these problem-solving products on Amazon are well-worth forking over the cash — especially since they're so cheap. From a silicone water bottle that collapses to save space in your bag to a handy pens-sized tool that combines four different types of screwdrivers, there are tons of products that won't break the bank, yet will still satisfy the impulse shopper that lurks in all of us.

And besides; who can say "no" to a microwave ramen cooker? Not me, that's for sure.