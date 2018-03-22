50 Hidden Gems Under $10 On Amazon To Treat Yourself Or Someone Else To

I'm of the belief that if you're going to treat yourself (or someone important to you), you might as well leave the shopper's guilt behind. That being said, for those moments when you just can't quiet the voice of responsibility, there are loads of genius things under $10 on Amazon. You get to look forward to that brown box filled with goodies on your doorstep, and your landlord doesn't have to wait an extra week to get the rent from you. It's a win-win.

These hidden gems are well worth a look because although they're unlikely to show up on your Facebook feed, the existing reviews and ratings are pretty impressive. Past buyers are thrilled that they can now core a pepper in one movement, massage away their tired eyes with real jade, and dry their laundry faster and with less static.

In other words, these cheap products will actually improve your life on a day-to-day basis, because they're practical, affordable, and genuinely useful. Also, yeah: they're $10 or less. The next time you're sitting in a bathtub with a glass of wine in one hand and your credit card and tablet in the other, treat yourself with some reasonable purchases that won't prompt any buyer's remorse.