You're Not Gonna Believe These 41 Products On Amazon Are Under $10

I've had to make a deal with my bank account: I'm allowed to go hog-wild on the weekends when it comes to my spending, but during the weekdays, the credit cards get put on ice. This not only keeps me from wasting money on superfluous items, but it also encourages me to save up for the stuff I'll actually use. Still, there is a happy medium, and it comes in the form of hidden gems under $10 on Amazon. That way, I can treat myself to a few impulse buys while still saving up for the purchases and weekend experiences I've actually thought about — and when it comes time to check my credit card bill at the end of the month, I'm only slightly discouraged.

If you, like me, are trying to save money, I think you'll find that these problem-solving products on Amazon are well-worth forking over the cash — especially since they're so cheap. From a silicone water bottle that collapses to save space in your bag to a handy pens-sized tool that combines four different types of screwdrivers, there are tons of products that won't break the bank, yet will still satisfy the impulse shopper that lurks in all of us.

And besides; who can say "no" to a microwave ramen cooker? Not me, that's for sure.

1. The Lid That Lets You Brew A Single Cup Of Coffee Primula Coffee Brew Buddy $6 | Amazon See on Amazon You could brew an entire pot that you know you won't even drink, or you could make yourself a single cup of Joe in as little as 30 seconds. The Primula coffee brew buddy has a fine-mesh filter that can accommodate various grinds without letting them seep into your beverage — plus it's designed to fit most cups and mugs, so it's perfect for camping, cramped kitchens, and even RVs.

2. A Completely-Waterproof Carrying Case For Your Mouse Shells Group Magic Mouse Bag $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget tossing your precious electronics into your backpack; instead, protect them with the Shells Group magic mouse bag. This bag is made from soft neoprene fabric that's durable enough to prevent accidental rips or tears, plus it's also waterproof to protect against spills and rain. As an added bonus, it's large enough that you can also store cables and flash drives.

3. The Bottle Cap That Gets Every Last Drop Out Novum Zero Waste Cap $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Speaking of saving money, the Novum zero-waste cap helps you get every last drop of shampoo, serums, or your favorite condiments. This handy cap lets you easily store your bottles upside-down so that the contents are ready for dispensing. It's also reusable and fits various bottle sizes.

4. A Pair Of Gardening Gloves That Let You Dig Into The Ground XJYAMUS Garden Genie Gloves $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional gardening gloves make it difficult to dig, the XJYAMUS garden genie gloves are designed with durable ABS plastic claws that could eliminate the need for a separate trowel. These gloves are waterproof as well as puncture-resistant so you won't have to worry about your hands, and the nylon knitting on the back allows air to pass through to prevent sweat and over-heating.

5. These Dish Scrubbers Made From Natural Luffa Vegetables Miw Piw Natural Dish Scrubber (2 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from four layers of 100-percent eco-friendly luffa veggies, the Miw Piw natural dish scrubber is safe to use on all types of dishes, glasses, and non-stick cookware. This sponge has a built-in loop so you can easily hang it to dry once you're done cleaning, and it's so durable that it can last for up to one year of regular use. Once it's worn out, you can even toss it into a compost pile since it's biodegradable.

6. A Finger Grip That Lets You Use Your Phone With One Hand Love Handle Cell Phone Finger Grip $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Most modern phones are so large that they require two hands to text and take pictures — unless you have the Love Handle cell phone finger grip, of course. This stretchy band is compatible with most brands of smartphones and tablets, plus the slim design means it doesn't create a massive bulge when you slide your phone into your pocket. Each order comes with a 3M-adhesive so that it's easy to install, and you can also remove it without leaving a sticky residue on your phone.

7. The Door Stopper That Alerts You To Unwanted Intruders EVA LOGIK Wedge Door Stop $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a quick way to add some security to your dorm or hotel room, try the EVA LOGIK wedge door stop. When a door swings into this stopper, a 120-decibel alarm sounds so that you know someone is attempting to gain access — and all it requires is one 9-volt battery. The indicator light lets you know when the battery needs to be changed, and the non-slip rubber base pad prevents it from sliding across (or scratching) your floors.

8. A Set Of Utensils Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo NUMARDA Utensils Set $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the roll-up carrying pouch make them especially portable, but every utensil in the NUMARDA bamboo utensils set is made from lightweight, eco-friendly bamboo. Unlike other wooden utensils, these ones are safe to put into the dishwasher, and each order comes with seven pieces: a knife, fork, spoon, reusable straw, large stirring spoon, cleaning brush, and chopsticks.

9. This Cute Tool That Keeps Your Garlic Fresher For Longer Hutzler Garlic Saver $7 | Amazon See on Amazon The Hutzler garlic saver is a cute addition to your kitchen as well as a great way to store garlic so that it stays fresher for longer. This handy container can help extend the life of your garlic by up to 45 days, and it's large enough that you can keep one whole head of garlic inside. The entire container is completely BPA-free, plus it contains odors so they don't seep out into your fridge.

10. A Bottle Of Chewable Toothpaste Tablets That Are Great For Traveling Archtek Tootpaste Tablets $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Since they're neither liquid nor paste, Archtek toothpaste tablets can easily be taken on airplanes and backpacking trips. All you have to do is chew, brush, then go about your day. The minty flavor is refreshing without being overpowering, and unlike most regular toothpaste tubes, the bottle is recyclable so that you won't have to worry about adding waste to a landfill.

11. This Handheld Fan That Lasts Up To 20 Hours On One Charge Jesir Rechargeable Fan $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It fits in the palm of your hand, but despite its portability, this rechargeable fan still features three adjustable speeds so you can choose how much wind is coming your way. Also unlike other small fans, this one has a sling hole that allows you to hang it from your umbrella or parasol while you walk, and it's powered by a USB-rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours on one charge.

12. A Water Bottle That Collapses For Easy Storage MYM Water Bottle $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No one wants to carry around an empty water bottle — especially since most of them are bulky and heavy. The MYM water bottle, on the other hand, is designed to be both lightweight as well as collapsible so that it'll take up minimal room. It's made from thick, flexible BPA-free silicone, and the cap provides an airtight seal so that you won't have to worry about accidental leaks in your bag.

13. The Pen-Sized Tool That Combines Four Screwdrivers Into One Stanley Pocket Screwdriver $5 | Amazon See on Amazon Even though it's the size of a pen, the Stanley pocket tool packs a serious punch. It features two double-ended heads that fit various screwdriver bits, and the included magnetic parts have a textured surface so that they can attract and hold small screws. The grip is soft and comfortable so your hands don't grow sore while you work, and reviewers say it's particularly great for assembling toys, eye glasses, electronics, and more.

14. This Satisfying, Squeezable Gadget That Separates The Yolk Quirky Yolk Extractor $5 | Amazon See on Amaon Just place the Quirky yolk extractor over any cracked egg and squeeze — the silicone chamber will suck up the yolk so that you're left with pure egg white. Since this separator is made from silicone, it's durable, easy to clean, and satisfying to squeeze. It's also a great way to create delicious egg-white omelettes without getting your hands dirty.

15. This Compact Pen That Attaches To Your Keychain True Utility Pen Keychain $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of digging through your bag trying to find a pen, just use the one that's attached to your keys. The True Utility is a handy telescoping ballpoint made from stainless steel, so you won't have to worry about it warping or bending under pressure. It's also collapsible so that it won't make your keychain overly-bulky. As an added bonus, each order also comes with three black-ink refills.

16. A Rocking Salad Chopper Made From Stainless Steel Nish Products Salad Chopper $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Prepping a salad using knives can lead to accidental nicks, whereas the Nish Products salad chopper keeps your hands safely away from the rocking blade as you chop up lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, and more. The contoured grip ensures that the tool fits comfortably in your hand while you work, and the blade is made from high-grade stainless steel that won't rust or grow dull over time.

17. The Sink Strainer That Catches Everything Without Clogging Haodex Sink Strainer (2 Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing worse than having to reach into a grimy drain to pull out chunks of food — okay, maybe there are a few things that are worse, but just avoid that scenario entirely with the Haodex sink strainer. It's designed to fit into almost all kitchen sinks, and since it's made from heavy-duty stainless steel, it won't rust over time. The deep design catches all the scraps, yet allows water to flow through — and it's exceptionally easy to empty thanks to the handle.

18. Some Eco-Friendly Dental Floss Made From Silk TreeBird Dental Floss $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from eco-friendly and biodegradable silk, TreeBird dental floss is 33 yards long so that it lasts just as long as traditional floss. The glass container it comes in can be refilled once it's empty, or used as a cute decorative tchotchke in your home. Finally, the floss itself is coated with vegan candelilla wax and has a fresh minty flavor.

19. A Hanging Shower Organizer That Won't Get Moldy Mayin Hanging Shower Caddy $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made with high-quality, breathable mesh, the Mayin hanging shower caddy won't grow moldy over time like other competing caddies. This pick has one large, main pocket as well as six smaller ones that can hold your soaps, conditioner, shampoo, loofah, and shaving materials. It's also designed to hang from any shower rod so that you can easily access your belongings without having to deal with clutter.

20. A Tray That Quickly Cooks Ramen In The Microwave Rapid Brands Rapid Ramen Cooker $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Some days you just don't have time to fire up the stove, so rather than going hungry, whip out the Rapid Brands rapid ramen cooker. This handy device lets you quickly cook ramen in the microwave without sacrificing the taste you'd get from stove-top preparation — especially since it's made from high-grade, BPA-free materials. The heat-resistant handles keep your hands safe from accidental burns, and since it only requires one cup of water, you only need to use half of the flavoring packet!

21. This Flexible Ice Mold That Makes Spheres Of Ice The Classic Kitchen Ice Ball Mold $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Traditional ice cubes melt quickly in your drink because the majority of their surface area is exposed to the liquid —whereas The Classic Kitchen ice ball mold creates four, extra-large balls of ice that melt slowly in your whiskey, coffee, or water. The mold itself is made from flexible silicone so that each one pops out easily, and unlike a plastic tray, it's exceptionally durable so you won't have to worry about it cracking under pressure.

22. A Set Of Grill Mats That Prevent Your Food From Sticking UMOGI Grill And Baking Mats (4 Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're grilling veggies, burgers, fish, or hot dogs; these grill mats will keep your food from getting stuck to the grill and prevent it from falling between the grates. The heavy-duty material is temperature-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can even use them in the oven for stick-resistant cookies.

23. The Callous-Removing Foot Peel That's Infused With Aloe Vera Wild Beauty Exfoliating Foot Peel $10 | Amazon see on amazon Clean and dry your feet before applying the Wild Beauty exfoliating foot peel for 90 minutes; within just one or two weeks, your body will shed away all the dead skin so that your feet are left soft and smooth. Unlike competing foot peels, this one is made with botanical ingredients like aloe vera to help soothe and moisturize.

24. A Pack Of Bra Clips To Conceal And Secure Your Straps RAZOR Clips Bra Strap Clips (3 Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to conceal your bra straps (or turn your bras into racerbacks so the straps don't slip down your shoulders), these bra clips are brilliant. They make it easy to hide your straps under sleeves, scoop necks, and tanks, and they're adjustable so that you can choose how tight or loose the pull is. It only takes a few seconds to put them on, and some even use them to give their chest added lift and support.

25. This Foot Scrubber That Attaches To The Floor Of Your Shower Senma Electronics Shower Foot Scrubber $10 | Amazon See on Amazon The powerful suction cups on the bottom of this foot scrubber keep it secure on the floor of your shower while the bristles stimulate circulation, exfoliate dead skin, and scrub away dirt. This scrubber is great for people of all ages since it eliminates the need to bend down in order to wash your feet, plus the built-in loop gives you the option of hanging it up to dry.

26. A Curtain That Blocks Out All The Light So You Can Sleep Easy Eclipse Blackout Curtains $9 | Amazon see on amazon Most people don't enjoy waking up with the sun every single day. Eclipse blackout curtains block over 99 percent of light compared to traditional curtains, and since they're thicker as well, they're also great for insulating your home; this helps to reduce your heating and cooling costs. One Amazon reviewer raved that "they are very room-darkening, and no light gets through them!"

27. The Bowl That Lets You Easily Cook Eggs In The Microwave Sistema Microwave Egg Cooker $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Some days you just don't want to dirty up all the pans it'll take to make breakfast. On those days, use the Sistema egg cooker instead. This handy tool lets you cook delicious scrambled and poached eggs as well as omelets and egg muffins right in the microwave — plus the built-in steam vent helps prevent splatter and cook things evenly. It's made from 100-percent BPA-free plastic, and the easy-lift tabs keep your hands safe from accidental burns.

28. A Window Screen That Expands To Fit All Kinds Of Windows THERMWELL PRODUCTS Window Screen $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If your window screens are beginning to show signs of wear and tear, bolster them up using the THERMWELL PRODUCTS window screen. This screen can expand from 21 to 37 inches to suit various sizes of windows (and it's offered in tons of other sizes), plus the corners are tenoned for extra support so that it doesn't warp and lose its shape over time. Each order comes with zinc-plated nails for installation and the ends are made from classic varnished wood.

29. The Tool That Helps You Put On Socks Without Bending Over RMS Deluxe Sock Aid $10 | Amazon see on amazon If your back hurts or you have limited movement, the RMS sock aid can help you put on socks with a fraction of the effort it would normally take. The slip-resistant cuff holds the sock open so you can slide your foot in and pull, and the foam handles ensure leverage as well as comfort.

30. A Cool Fidget Toy That Can Help You Focus On The Task At Hand SMALL FISH Infinity Cube Fidget Toy $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from super-durable ABS plastic and held together with strong stainless steel rivets, the SMALL FISH infinity cube is a great way to redirect your fidgeting so that you focus on the task at hand. The individually-hinging squares help to relieve stress and keep your fingers busy, plus reviewers of all ages say "I can't put it down!"

31. The Muscle Roller Stick That You Can Use All Over Your Body Reehut Muscle Roller Stick $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas large foam rollers are mostly used for your back and legs, the REEHUT muscle roller stick can be used on your calves, arms, back, chest — pretty much anywhere you can reach. The nine independent rollers stimulate pressure points and work out tight muscles, and since it's made from durable ABS plastic and weighs under a pound, you can take it virtually anywhere.

32. These Magnetic Screws That Turn Your Light Switch Into A Key Rack Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2 Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon What's the first thing you do when you get home? You turn the lights on. By hanging your keys on the Savvy Home magnetic key rack, you'll always know where they are — and you'll be reminded to turn off the lights when you leave. Installation is incredibly simple; just swap out the existing screws in your light switch and replace them with these tiny magnet screws, which are capable of holding 3 pounds each.

33. An Absorbent Hair Towel Made From Plush Microfiber AuroTrends Hair Turban Wrap $9 | Amazon see on amazon You could walk around with a bulky towel on your head while your hair dries, or you could tie it up using the AuroTrends hair wrap. The elastic loop on the back keeps the twist from unraveling so that this towel stays securely wrapped on your head, plus the lightweight microfiber dries hair incredibly fast while minimizing frizz and damage. One size is designed to fit all, and it works with almost all lengths.

34. A Pair Of Stick-On Mirrors That Allow You To See Your Blind Spot Fit System Blind Spot Mirrors (2 Pack) $4 | Amazon see on amazon These Fit System convex mirrors make it easy to keep track of who's driving around you at all times — even in your blind spots. Just stick them onto your side-view mirrors to expand your field of view. They're reusable as well as adjustable, and one Amazon reviewer even noted that they make it easier to park near curbs without scuffing your tires.

35. The Deep-Tissue Massage Ball That Fits In Your Hand ZONGS Massage Ball $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Unlike traditional massage tools that require effort or electricity, the ZONGS massage ball is able to rotate a full 360 degrees in its holder, without a power source or uncomfortable contorting. The resin sphere rolls over muscles to massage tissues and encourage circulation, and you can even keep it in your refrigerator as a cool, soothing way to treat painful areas.

36. A Scooper That Contours To The Shape Of Your Containers OXO Flexible Scoop $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Have you ever tried to scoop flour or dog food out of their containers, only to find that your scooper is too wide to fit? Not with the OXO scoop. This convenient tool contours to the shape of your containers using a flexible head, so that you can easily get every last bit of sugar, baking soda, coffee beans, and rice. You can even leave it in the freezer as an easy way to scoop out ice cubes. The handle is non-slip to ensure a firm grip, and it's also completely BPA-free.

37. Some Reusable Straws Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo NaturalNeo Bamboo Straws (10 Pack) $0 | Amazon See on Amazon They're made from real bamboo, so they're healthy and eco-friendly, but the reusable NaturalNeo straws are also completely biodegradable so you won't have to worry about them polluting a landfill. There are zero inks, dyes, or bleaches, so no harsh chemicals will leach into your beverages, and each order also comes with a coconut fiber brush so you can easily clean the insides.

38. A Muffin Pan Made From Flexible Silicone Keliwa Muffin Pan $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to the flexible silicone construction, it takes seconds to pop out your muffins, quiches, brownies, and cupcakes. The Keliwa muffin pan is also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit so you won't have to worry about it melting under high temperatures while it's in the oven. The silicone construction is exceptionally durable as well as naturally non-stick and antibacterial, plus the entire pan is completely BPA-free.

39. A Non-Drip Dispenser For Oil, Salad Dressing, Or Syrup Marbrasse Dressing Bottle $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it for olive oil, salad dressing, cooking wine, or maple syrup, the Marbrasse dressing bottle will prevent the contents from dripping onto your surfaces. The lid automatically flips shut once this bottle is upright, and likewise flips open when tilted so that you don't wind up with any messy drips. Last but not least, the silicone-sealed gasket inside of the cap prevents any accidental spills while it's in storage.

40. A Roll Of Reusable Paper Towels Made From Durable Bamboo Kitchen + Home Bamboo Towels $9 | Amazon See on Amazon At first glance, Kitchen + Home bamboo towels might seem expensive — but since they're entirely reusable, they actually help you save money in the long-run. Each roll has 20 perforated sheets that are made from real bamboo, and they're washable up to 120 times before they lose their effectiveness. They're soft enough that you can use them on your skin, and they can even be used as low-cost sweeper pad refills.