Summer is here, and your summer solstice 2018 horoscope is proof that it's a perfect time to start again. Life is cyclical, as every season has a special purpose. The year is divided into four seasons, which correspond to the four phases of the sun's orbit and the four phases of the moon. If you really think about it, you'll notice that there is a close connection between the seasons and the phases of life.

For instance, spring is a symbol of birth, while summer represents one's childhood. Autumn represents adulthood and winter, old age, which essentially leads to death. It may sound grim, but the seasons are about the circle of life. The symbolism of life and death is also a representation of the two yearly solstices associated with the light and the dark. The winter solstice, also referred to as midwinter, is the peak of winter when the darkness overpowers the day, longer than any other time of year. The summer solstice, on June 21, represents the heart of summer, when the light rules the day longer than any other time in the year — same goes for noon and midnight. The sun is the strongest at noon, or mid-day, while the night reaches its ultimate potential every night at midnight.

Mother Nature is simply brilliant. Here's what the cosmos have in store for you this summer solstice, according to your zodiac sign, in order to fully embrace the magic of this season.

Aries

Elusive Neptune, planet of compassion and subconscious dreams, will be moving backwards in the area of your chart related to behind-the-scenes work, closure, and healing. You could suddenly start to see things more clearly, as your intuition will be incredibly heightened.

Take time for yourself during this retrograde cycle, especially if you've been repressing your emotions. Speaking of emotions, the sun will enter sensitive Cancer on the day of the summer solstice, illuminating your fourth house of home and family. The universe is asking you to take a step back and focus on yourself, which makes a lot of sense considering your ruling planet Mars is about to join Neptune on its backwards journey.

Taurus

The sun lights up the area of your chart related to siblings, social media, and all forms of communication. You're not the chatty type, per se, but you'll definitely be in the schmoozing mood this summer. Although, hazy Neptune, planet of imagination and compassion, will have already stationed retrograde in your eleventh house of friendships and collaborations.

Are you hesitant about committing to a group project? You could start to see things more clearly, especially in terms of your network. This area also rules technology; hence your personal iCloud could use a new password or protection plan. You just never know with Neptune.

Gemini

Ambiguous Neptune will be moving backward through your 10th house of career and reputation in the world. Things in the workplace could seem a little hazy, thanks to Neptune's influence. Although, you might want to use this retrograde cycle to reflect on what motivates and inspires you, especially from a creative standpoint.

Speaking of inspiration, the sun enters imaginative Cancer on the day of the summer solstice. This energy will light up your second house of money, self-esteem, and values. This area of your chart is grounding and productive, so make sure to use it wisely. Hint: The universe is reminding you of your self-worth, in order to make big moves. Pay attention.

Cancer

Happy birthday! Cheers to another trip around the sun, Cancer babe. With the sun in your sign, the heavens are blessing you with loads of energy and sparkling vitality. This will illuminate your path, which is a good thing, considering Neptune will already be stationed retrograde during this time. The foggy planet will be moving backwards through your exotic ninth house of expansion, foreign lands, and knowledge. You're already a mystic by nature, although, this retrograde cycle could definitely bring you even closer to your faith. Do you have a vacation planned? Make sure you do your due diligence. This summer will be a journey to self.

Leo

Elusive Neptune will be on a backwards journey through your eighth house of intimacy, secrets, and sex. This is an emotional time for you, as the universe is asking you to seek closure with your committed relationships, and those with whom you've shared intimate parts of you with.

The sun will also illuminate the area of your chart related to healing, and behind-the-scenes work on the day of the summer solstice. This energy could ultimately bring you the emotional closure you've so desperately been seeking. Do you, Leo babe. It's time you put that pride aside. You won't regret it.

Virgo

The ball is on your court, Virgo. Foggy Neptune will already be stationed retrograde in the area of your chart related to other people. This could bring you deep clarity, in terms of your relationships and partnerships overall. Who will make the cut? Neptune is glamorous but also incredibly deceiving; you might suddenly start seeing someone's true colors.

This is the only time I'll ever tell you not to think practically, Virgo. Listen to your intuition. Interestingly enough, the sun will enter intuitive Cancer on the day of the summer solstice, illuminating your eleventh house of friendships and collaborations. No new friends? On the contrary, the universe is saying other wise.

Libra

The spotlight is on you. The sun enters your shiny tenth house of destiny, and reputation in the world the day of the summer solstice. You're making big money moves, and nothing is about to get in your way. This is a highly ambitious time for you, Libra babe. You better work!

Speaking of work, elusive Neptune, planet of compassion and subconscious dreams, will be moving backwards in the area of your chart related to your health and day-to-day tasks. Make sure you take it easy during this time, as this retrograde period is asking you to reflect on your health habits and well being.

Scorpio

The sun lights up your expansive ninth house of travel the day of the summer solstice. Despite your mysterious disposition, you're always up for an adventure. Don't deny it. This could spark some serious wander lust, Scorpio. Elusive Neptune, planet of imagination and compassion, will be on a backwards journey through the area of your chart related to passion, children, and authenticity.

This is a good time to reflect on your muse, and creative journey. Perhaps you could work on forgiving those who may have stifled your colorful expression, or romantic passion. Lord knows you're not the forgiving type, but things change.

Sagittarius

Bow chicka wow wow. The sun enters your sultry eighth house of sex and intimacy on the day of the summer solstice. Everyone knows you're not a fan of commitment, but chances are, you won't be able to contain your burning desires during this time. You will be magnetic as ever, and attracted to all things taboo.

Neptune, planet of imagination and compassion, will be on a backwards journey through the area of your chart related to home and family at this time. This is a good time to reflect on any deep rooted issues that live in your emotional core. Hint: The universe is healing your heart, and teaching you the value of trust. Open your heart.

Capricorn

Your relationships will be top of mind on the day of the summer solstice, as the sun will illuminate the area of your chart related to partnerships and other people. You've never really needed anyone, per se, but you simply won't be able to resist the thought. Foggy Neptune, planet of imagination and compassion, will be on a backwards journey through your third house of siblings, immediate network, and communications during this time.

Neptune isn't a fan of boundaries, however, when in retrograde, that's a whole other story. Make sure you set the tone when communicating, especially with those who are manipulative or passive aggressive. You're always boss, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Elusive Neptune, planet of compassion and imagination, will be on a backwards journey through your second house of income, values and self-worth. Things could seem like a blur, especially if it involves money. Aggressive Mars will join Neptune and station retrograde shortly after, putting your personality and overall appearance at the cosmic forefront. New season, new you? Perhaps.

The universe is asking you to re-evaluate what and where you put your energy into, as well as your overall purpose. Everyone knows you're not the philosophical type, although, that was last summer. This summer, there's a whole new you.

Pisces

Your ruling planet Neptune will already be stationed retrograde during this time. You could be questioning your personality, and overall appearance on the day of the summer solstice. Who are you, really? Neptune's fog will suddenly clear, which ultimately allows you to be more assertive. Luckily, the sun will light up your creativity zone, that very same day, bringing energy to your individuality and artistic expression. You could be anything you want to be, Pisces. This summer is about to make your Neptune dreams a reality.