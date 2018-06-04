Summer, what's not to love? Despite it being the perfect time for sun bathing, swimming and going on vacation, it's also a time to celebrate the light of consciousness that lives within each and every one of us. Every season is completely different from the other, but mother nature made sure they'd each bring something wonderful into our lives. After what seems like an eternal winter, spring is the season of new beginnings. Fresh buds begin to bloom and the earth slowly comes back to life. Summer, on the other hand, is the season of bright sunshine and creative climax. It's the perfect time to start fresh, which means knowing what to drop from your life in summer 2018 can actually make it better, and your zodiac sign can help push you in the right direction.

Can you hear The Lion King's "Circle of Life" playing in the background yet?Now is the time to release what no longer serves you in order to fully embrace your soul's creative potential. This might not be the easiest task, but it'll definitely be worth it, especially if you're looking to have the best summer yet. Here's what you should rid yourself of this summer, according to your zodiac sign, in order to live your best life.

Aries: Power Struggles

Aries, darling. I know it hasn't been a walk in the park for you these days, especially in the workplace; however, try and take the one-upping power struggles down a notch. Pluto, planet of transformation, together with Saturn, planet of discipline and restructure, are hard at work in the area of your chart related to authority and your destiny in the world.

Your ruling planet Mars will also station retrograde on June 26 through the end of Aug. You're naturally impatient, so make sure you stay grounded and remember, this is all for the best. The universe is constantly pushing us to become better versions of ourselves, and well, it's not going to happen overnight.

Good news: Venus, planet of relationships and lover of all things beauty, is sprinkling her Venusian charms in your fifth house of passion and creativity until July 9. This transit is sexy AF, just wait and see for yourself.

Taurus: Negative Environments

It's easy to feel overwhelmed when there's so much going on, especially when you're on this roller coaster we call life. Uranus, planet of chaos and unexpected change, entered your sign last month, and changes that once might've seemed unfathomable are now brewing inside of you.

It doesn't end there; Saturn, planet of structure, together with Pluto, planet of death and regeneration, are busy giving you a major philosophy makeover. You are not the person you thought you were, and trust me, this isn't a bad thing. Although, it is important that you surround yourself with love and positivity during this time.

Go-getter Mars will also station retrograde on June 26, and this cycle will occur in the area of your chart related to your career. You're an earth sign, which means, once you commit to something, there's no going back. That said, if you're going to commit to a brand new lifestyle, make sure you feel good about yourself in the process.

Gemini: Clingy Friends

The summer kicks off with the sun in the area of your chart related to income, values and your self-worth. Also, two of the cosmos' most savage-like planets, Saturn and Pluto, are hard at work pushing you to face truths regarding manipulative behavior, as well as the clingy, toxic friendships you've let in your life.

This energy could have you feeling a bit more emotional about your self-esteem and core values, my dear Gemini. In other words, you might want to raincheck a couple of dates on your summer calendar this year, because you and I both know you're in desperate need of some alone time. Plus, your ruling planet Mercury will station retrograde on July 26; chances are you will miss one or two appointments anyhow. Take care of yourself first.

Cancer: Avoiding Confrontation

Pluto, planet of transformation, together with Saturn, planet of discipline and restructure, are hard at work in your relationship sector. Sure, it's your birthday season, and you're feeling yourself, but for some strange reason, you're still contemplating whether or not to say what's really on your mind.

Enough is enough, Cancer. The universe is pushing you to reevaluate the core truth about your relationships. In other words, stop avoiding confrontation; it's not good for you. Lucky for you, Venus, planet of love and relationships, will be busy sprinkling her magic in your second house of income and self worth until July 9. Sometimes all you need is a little push from Venus.

Leo: Overindulging

Venus is in your sign, and you're dazzling with charm and breaking necks with charisma. Although, it's easy to over indulge on the pleasures of life, especially during this time, so make sure you watch it with your over-the-top spending habits. Saturn, the task master, together with Pluto, planet of transformation, are hard at work pushing you to face truths regarding your health and day-to-day routine.

Mars will also station retrograde on June 26, and will most likely teach you a thing or two about your current partnerships. You're the sign of the heart; hence you are in love with love. Make sure you talk it out and make things right with your relationships, Leo darling.

Virgo: Seeking Validation

Your summer kicks off with the sun in the area of your chart related to networking and groups. In other words, it's time to get away from the mundane work routine and network. Stop second guessing yourself, as you have so many gifts to share with the world.

Plus, it's not your fault cosmic savages Saturn and Pluto decided to destroy and rebuild the area of your chart related to creativity and passion. Just wait, your authentic self will be shining bright like a diamond before you know it. Also, your ruling planet Mercury will station retrograde on July 26. This is a good time to reassess, reflect and reevaluate your day-to-day needs at a soul level. Don't give up.

Libra: The Past

Pluto, planet of transformation, together with Saturn, planet of discipline and restructure, are hard at work in your domestic zone, pushing you to face truths regarding your repressed anxieties and emotional past. Let that sh*t go, Libra. You won't want to carry those burdens around, especially since the summer kicks off with the sun in the area of your chart related to your career and destiny in the world. In other words, no more holding back.

Mars will also station retrograde in your creativity and romance sector on June 26. What inspires you? What are you passionate about? Time to channel the artist within, Libra darling.

Scorpio: Gossiping

It may not be your birthday, but the spotlight is on you, Scorpio babe. Venus, planet of love and delicious charm, is sprinkling her cosmic abundance over your reputation and career zone. Despite your desperate need for privacy, Venus could honestly care less. That being said, be careful what you post on social media or share with others during this time. Gossiping is hella fun, but it doesn't look good on you.

Plus, Pluto, planet of transformation, together with Saturn, planet of discipline and restructure, are hard at work in your communication sector. In other words, you're having mental epiphanies on the regular, and you've got lots to say. Aggressive Mars, your traditional ruler, will also station retrograde in your domestic zone on June 26. You could be feeling a bit lazy during this cycle, however, this reversal of energy is deeply beneficial to your core self.

Sagittarius: Overspending

Your summer kicks off with the sun in your sex and intimacy zone. In other words, you could suddenly have the red-hot desire to merge mind, body and soul with someone special. Of course, this rush of anxiety could also turn into a series of splurging and overspending. Be mindful of your finances. Speaking of finances, cosmic savages Saturn and Pluto are hard at work in the area of your chart related to income and self-worth. Do the people in your life measure up to your self-worth? What does security mean to you, really?

Venus, planet of relationships and lover of all things beauty, is sprinkling her Venusian charms in your ninth house of expansion and faraway lands until July 9. There's always more for you beyond the horizon, Sagittarius. Foreign love? Anything is possible this summer.

Capricorn: Resting Bitch Face

You always mean business, however, one thing is being serious and another is scaring people off. Of course, you can't help the fact that Pluto, planet of transformation, together with your ruling planet Saturn, are both in the midst of a cosmic detox in your sign. In other words, the universe rebuilding you from the ground up and you're doing incredible, as this is no easy task.

Make sure to crack a smile every now and then. Venus, planet of love and relationships, will be busy in your eighth house of sex until July 9. You are worthy of a soulmate, my dear Capricorn. Allow yourself to merge with someone who is worthy of your energy and majestic presence. Mars will also station retrograde on June 26, for the first time since 2016. This cycle will occur in the area of your chart related to your personal values. Have you been overspending? Are you tackling pending money issues? Get to work.

Aquarius: Your Endless Relationship With Netflix

Mars will station retrograde from June 26 until August 27; this is a very important transit as it will go backwards in your sign. Warning: You could feel a bit lethargic during this time, so stay away from the TV or else you won't get anything done.

Despite the drama that comes with the word “retrograde,” this retro cycle could bring clarity to your eccentric passions and drive. This is a good time to reflect on the things that truly ignite a fire within you, my dear Aquarius. Venus, planet of love and beauty, will sprinkle her venusian gifts in the area of your chart related to your partnerships. Single water bearers could find love, and those who are coupled could make stellar connections. Cheers to summer lovin'.

Pisces: Your Cell Phone

Pluto, planet of transformation, together with Saturn, planet of discipline and restructure, are hard at work in your networking zone, Pisces darling. Chances are, you're killing it on the 'gram or texting your brains out. Whatever the case may be, make sure you stop and take some time for yourself. We all know you loathe reality, but putting your phone on silence is highly necessary for your well being.

Luckily for you, Venus, cosmic flirt and lover of all things beauty, will be hard at work in your sixth house of routine and day-to-day tasks. Take advantage of this time to get things done. Mars will also station retrograde on June 26, for the first time since 2016. This cycle will occur in the area of your chart related to your subconscious dreams and behind-the-scenes work. Make sure you stay clear of toxic energy during this time — that includes those on your cell phone.