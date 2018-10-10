In my opinion, studying abroad is one of the best decisions you can make during your time in college. It's the ultimate opportunity to see the world while learning more about it. You're a student inside and outside of the classroom, which means you experience plenty of personal growth along the way. You have the opportunity to go on adventures you've always dreamed about, and eat some of the best food you'll ever have. Years from now, you'll find yourself smiling looking back on all of the lessons you learned and the friendships you've made along the way. Fortunately, your study abroad friends are forever friends, because you'll always be able to relate to each other long after your trip comes to a close.

Studying abroad is exciting, but it can be intimidating at first. After all, you're flying halfway across the world to live in another country, and saying goodbye to your family and friends back home for the time being. In the beginning, this new experience may seem daunting, but you quickly begin to appreciate the opportunity to step into the unknown. Before you know it, you're roaming the city as if you were born there, and making friends with the locals and your classmates. You see some pretty cool places, but above all, you discover that the friends you form bonds with along the way make the experience that much more special.

They're By Your Side Through Every Epic (And Unexpected) Adventure Hex/Stocksy It's difficult to explain the study abroad experience to someone who's never done it. However, the friends you make overseas understand the benefits and struggles of studying abroad. They can relate to the incredible experiences and lessons you learn — because they're right by your side through it all. They understand the inside jokes and references, and will bring them up for years to come. It might be hard to convey certain things to college friends who didn't study abroad or visit the same place you did, but your study abroad friends naturally get that part of your life. You'll always be able to connect with each other over an experience that made you who you are today.

They Share The Same Mindset About Travel Alexandr Ivanets/Stocksy Despite being from different places, you all share a traveler's mindset. You crave to discover the world and learn about life outside of the classroom (and your personal bubble). You're all open to embracing new opportunities and seeking out adventure. You see the world as being bigger than the town that you grew up in, and you won't always find people with a similar views. You may have your differences, but you all share a strong desire to live and explore. You'll always be connected, no matter where you are in the world and you're bound to plan a reunion trip in the future.