Study abroad is a quintessential college experience. However, it can be daunting in the beginning. After all, who would choose to part with their best friends for a whole semester? Why would you leave behind the life you've built in your college town for a city that you've never visited? Only those who dare to leave will understand just how valuable studying abroad can be. You'll carry the lessons you learn with you for the rest of your life. There are secrets study abroad students know, but they probably won't share them.

When you go abroad for the first time, you begin to truly understand that the world is your oyster. You no longer feel confined by the expectations of your college town or the place you grew up in. The exposure you receive during study abroad effects you in more ways than you ever imagined. Suddenly, you're forced to interact with people you would have never otherwise met. You're finally able to go places you always dreamed, and this changes you. It takes awhile to realize just how much you learned over a seemingly short period of time. You might return the same, but your views of this wide world is forever changed.

1 You Don't Need A Lot Of Money To Have Fun Kirsty Begg/Stocksy You might think every broke college student deals with the same money struggles, but being a study abroad student is a whole different ballgame. You learn to make the most of the money you have, and you also learn you don't need much money to have a pretty spectacular time. You find a way to budget for weekend trips using hostels and budget airlines, so traveling to different countries while you're abroad is definitely in the cards. You have a blast by simply getting lost wandering down the cobblestone streets, packing up a picnic dinner to eat in your fave scenic spot, and shopping at vintage stores. You quickly learn that some of the most valuable moments in life are usually free.

2 Study Abroad Forces You To Grow Up Nick Bondarev/Stocksy Study abroad forces you out of your comfort zone quicker than anything else. You're suddenly required to navigate totally new countries, languages, and people all by yourself. Inevitably, this forces you to grow up rather quickly. You mature faster than you've ever imagined, and you adapt. You figure out the subway system or best walking route so you can get to school. You also have to learn how to be OK with being away from all of your family and friends for a few months. It's all kind of intimidating at first, but in the end, you discover that you've grown in more ways than you ever realized.

3 Travel Friends Are Forever Friends SusanaRamirez/Stocksy It doesn't take study abroad students long to bond over their love for travel. Their desire to see the world is so strong, that it automatically connects them to others who are on the same mission. You have no issue finding a fellow study abroad student to join you on your weekend adventures across Europe. Everyone's down for the journey, and there's no better feeling. You create many memories together and you'll cherish all of the inside jokes you have together as a result. Your friends back home just won't get it. Early on, you discover that you're forever bonded to the friends you make during study abroad.