Eclipses bring life-altering events, and it doesn't matter if things in your world are already as peachy as can be. An eclipse changes everything, and this is especially true when it comes to your partial lunar eclipse horoscope on July 16 — you'll have no choice but to surrender to the universe during this time. Though the majority of us find the thought of surrendering totally intimidating, with a partial lunar eclipse on the way, I cannot emphasize enough how important this is.

On July 16, there will be a partial lunar eclipse in 24 degrees Capricorn. Full moons bring things to the light, as they're a symbol of completion and endings, so this lunar eclipse will shed light on whatever needs to be acknowledged in your life. The moon also governs the subconscious mind, so your eclipse journey will consist of resetting your emotional world and clearing away your unconscious fears. Some of you might already be feeling things brewing beneath the surface... I know I do. In the days leading up to the eclipse, think back to the new moon solar eclipse in Capricorn on Jan. 5. How have you evolved since?

If that's too far back, think about the new moon solar eclipse that took place on July 2. Themes that took place during this time could start to see fruition during the lunar eclipse on July 16, as they each go hand-in-hand. To best understand eclipse series will affect you, take a look at your birth chart and see which of your astrological houses belong to Cancer and Capricorn to see where you are evolving, growing, and shedding.

Then, read your partial lunar eclipse horoscope below:

Aries: A Major Turning Point In Your Career

Who's in charge now, Aries? The lunar eclipse will shake up your tenth house of career, reputation, and authority figures, which means some of you will experience a professional breakthrough of sorts. If this eclipse doesn't involve your career, it could bring closure for you in regard to a prominent parent, or authority figure.

Taurus: It's Time To Take A Leap Of Faith

Do what you've got to do, Taurus. This lunar eclipse will activate your expansive ninth house of education, higher learning, and travel, so venturing into unknown territory is inevitable during this time. So whether you decide to go back to school or perhaps even relocate, now is the time to see those decisions through.

Gemini: Remember Who You Are

Own your power, Gemini. The lunar eclipse will activate your auspicious eighth house of sex, intimate unions, and shared resources, so you'll likely experience an emotional breakthrough during this time. Also, don't be alarmed as this eclipse could bring you face to face with your shadow self.

Cancer: You're Making Things Official

Ready to make the first move, Cancer? Aside from the fact that these eclipses have your name written all over it, this particular lunar eclipse will shake up your seventh house of relationships and committed partnerships. With Pluto retrograde taking the wheel, things could easily go either way.

Leo: Focus On Your Mental, Physical, And Spiritual Wellbeing

Take care of you, Leo. Whether it be your daily grind or your general health habits, this lunar eclipse will most definitely bring some interesting news. Have you been doing your due diligence? Tend to your wellbeing and let the universe handle the rest, OK?

Virgo: You're Extremely Fertile During This Time

Fertility doesn't always have to involve physical conception, Virgo. This could also be in regard to your creative muse and artistic abilities. But with the lunar eclipse shaking up your expressive fifth house, some of you could receive some well-deserved acknowledgement or perhaps dive into a smoldering passion project. Romance is also very possible.

Libra: Your Family And Emotional Foundation

Don't be afraid to go inward, Libra. The lunar eclipse will shake up your domestic fourth house of family and with Pluto in the mix, it's possible that issues with control and manipulation could come to the surface during this time. Stand your ground, but make sure to lend an ear to your relatives.

Scorpio: Your Words Are Your Power

Talk that talk, Scorpio. The lunar eclipse will activate your chatty third house of communication, local events, and social media and I have a feeling you already know where I'm going with this. Things you've been working on since January are finally starting to manifest, so prepare to let go of the extra baggage... because you're about to fly.

Sagittarius: Your Finances And Values Are On Your Mind

Save some extra cash for a rainy day, Sag! The lunar eclipse is shaking up your second house of income, finances, and values, so you will likely experience an epiphany in regard to your budget, spending habits, and self worth during this time. Think back to January of this year. What's changed or evolved for you financially?

Capricorn: Spotlight's On You

Be honest, Capricorn. Are your emotional needs being met? Are the people in your life up to par with everything you stand for? This lunar eclipse has your name on it, and speaking up is the only thing you can do during this time. Ask and you shall receive.

Aquarius: Take A Deep Breath

I know it hasn't been easy for you, Aquarius, but this lunar eclipse is here to help you release whatever's been holding you back from living your best life. Though this is easier said than done, it's important for you to get the rest and emotional recharge you need during this time. Let it go.

Pisces: You're Removing Yourself From Something Toxic

You are who you surround yourself with, Pisces, and with the lunar eclipse igniting your eleventh house of friendships, groups, and associations, something tells me you're about to call it quits with your current network. This, of course, could be for business or for pleasure, but you're ready to move on.