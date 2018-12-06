If you've been looking forward to leaving 2018 behind in the dust and opening your heart to 2019, get ready for your hopes to be answered. You'll notice the shift in energy almost immediately. We begin the new year with a partial solar eclipse on Jan. 5, followed closely by a total lunar eclipse on Jan. 21. If you know anything about eclipses and the dramatic toll they take on our lives, you already know that this means the new year will be a brand new beginning. Your official 2019 horoscope wants you to know that you may not be the same person you were before. With Capricorn's solar eclipse launching you toward a new chapter of independence and discipline, Leo's lunar eclipse will deliver revelations about your self-worth and self-respect. So much growth is yet to come.

Saturn — planet of discipline, limitations, and karma — will spend the duration of the year traveling through its home sign of Capricorn, forcing you through our own journey of trial-and-error, sacrifice, and hard work. Capricorn doesn't accept half-assed results, nor does it tolerate distractions or take short-cuts. We're only halfway through Saturn's trek through Capricorn. This year, you're about to become the adult you're meant to become.

However, Saturn won't allow this year to be all work and no play. Jupiter — planet of expansion, philosophy, wisdom, and adventure — will spend the rest of the year in its home sign of Sagittarius. Since Jupiter is all about growth and Sagittarius is all about going above and beyond, you have so much power to truly expand your horizons, try something new, let go of prior judgments, and break through barriers.

Uranus — planet of unexpected change, erratic behavior, and revolution — ends its retrograde on Jan. 6 and returns to the sign of Taurus on Mar. 6. Since Taurus is a sign embedded in tradition and long-standing foundations while Uranus loves radical progress, this transit has the power to reshape deeply buried layers of your life. Don't forget that Uranus will be in Taurus until 2026, so this story is just beginning.

While 2019 will be lucky in that neither Venus — planet of love and luxury — nor Mars — planet of vigor and aggression — will ever be in retrograde, we still have three Mercury retrogrades to deal with. The first one will begin on Mar. 5, the second on Jul. 7, and the third on Oct. 31. What do these retrograde periods all have in common? They will take place in Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio, which are all water signs. Since Mercury is the planet of communication and thought process, these retrogrades will take you on an emotional journey, helping you unearth your spiritual power and purge traumatic negativity. While none of this will be easy, it will eventually make 2019 so worth it.

Aries

Saturn is still moving through your 10th house of career and reputation, pushing you to rethink the way you've been going after your dreams. It's time to take your path in life seriously and let go of procrastination or laziness that's been holding you back. With Jupiter dancing through your ninth house of adventure and wisdom, you should spend 2019 traveling far and learning everything there is to learn. Uranus is still blasting through your second house of finance and comfort, so expect major changes, both positive and challenging, in these departments.

Mercury will retrograde through your spirituality house, your family house, and your house of death and rebirth. These are emotionally intense aspects of life, and this year will bring you closer to your rawest self.

Taurus

Your ninth house of journeys and philosophy are receiving Saturn's heavy hand. This year is about reworking your core belief systems, embracing cultural exchange, and making sure you're adventuring wisely. With Uranus creating a storm in your first house of the self, you're still experiencing erratic changes in your identity and perception of who you are. However, Jupiter moves through your eighth house of reincarnation, allowing you to engage in a deeper level of intimacy with yourself and those around you. This year is about rising from the ashes.

Your community house, communication house, and partnership house will experience Mercury retrogrades. These houses all have to do with the way you trust and engage with others. 2019 will certainly be a year about the people in your life.

Gemini

Saturn induces karma in your eighth house of death and rebirth, pushing you to work through your relationship with intimacy and shared resources. You'll learn how to open yourself up to others, but only to those who deserve it. You will reconcile the deepest parts of yourself. Jupiter travels through your seventh house of partnerships, bringing the focus to your closest relationships and allowing you to make serious connections. With Uranus rolling through your 12th house of spirituality, you could experience major psychic revelations.

Mercury will retrograde through your career house, your money house, and your house of work and health. This year will teach you how to become a more responsible and productive worker, refining your priorities.

Cancer

Saturn makes things serious in your seventh house of partnerships. You're learning what you need from your relationships and how you function in them. It's time to let go of relationships that no longer work for you. With Jupiter expanding upon your sixth house of work and health, 2019 is capable of being a year of major productivity and improvement, if you allow it to be. Uranus sends shifting energy into your 11th house of community, creating changes in your social sphere and reworking your relationship with cooperation and peer influence.

Your adventure house, character house, and house of self-expression will receive Mercury retrograde's toll. This year is about getting to know the person you are and unapologetically honing in on that person.

Leo

Your sixth house of work and health is being worked by Saturn. You're still learning how to refine your daily routine, see your projects through to the end, and commit to organization. Uranus is electrifying your 10th house of career, drastically influencing your path in life and reputation at unexpected moments. With Jupiter surging through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, 2019 has the power to be immensely creative and uninhibited. Let go of your fear, embrace the present moment, and allow yourself to interact with the color and music all around you.

Mercury will retrograde through your house of death and rebirth, your house of home and family, and your spirituality house. 2019 will be a year that touches on the most sensitive parts of your heart, so prepare for high highs and low lows.

Virgo

Saturn lays the hammer down on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This transit will teach you how to embrace creativity and spontaneous joy responsibly and effectively. While it can restrict the play, it allows you harness creative sector in a more mature way. Jupiter warms your fourth house of home and family, inducing you with feminine energy and bringing your focus to your intimate values. With Uranus sending lightning through your ninth house of adventure and wisdom, there could be unexpected travel in 2019, as well as drastic changes in your beliefs.

Mercury will move backwards through your partnership house, community house, and house of communication. You'll be understanding your relationship with others in a new way and rethinking your connections.

Libra

Your fourth house of home and family is being reworked by Saturn. This year will be about reframing your relationship with your most intimate connections, as well as your ability to care and be cared for. Your feminine and empathetic energy is reforming. Jupiter swirls through your third house of communication, opening up your voice to truth, honesty, and expression. This will induce your ideas with genius, as well as enlarge way you exchange them with others. With Uranus electrifying your eighth house of reincarnation, there may be dramatically unexpected ends and powerful new beginnings.

Mercury will retrograde through your work and health house, your career house, and your house of finances. This year will rework your relationship with these practical aspects of life, showing you the results of your decisions.

Scorpio

Your third house of communication is being disciplined by Saturn. You're learning how to connect with your voice on a deeper and more effective level, as well as channel your greatest thoughts. Jupiter expands on your second house of finance and possessions, making this an excellent year for earning more money and establishing the life of comfort that you need. With Uranus shooting lightning into your seventh house of partnerships, there may be dramatic shifts in your closest relationships. However, you will also be a magnet for interesting people.

Mercury will retrograde through your house of creativity, house of adventure, and house of the self, you're in for a wild ride of intense energy. You're understanding how you can live life to the fullest.

Sagittarius

Saturn reinforces your second house of finance and possessions. This year is about creating the relationship with money and comfort that you desire as Saturn proves that you reap what you sow. Jupiter expands upon your first house of the self, brightening your energy and catapulting you into everyone's minds. You are embracing the trust version of yourself and taking action that purely reflects who are you. With Uranus transforming your sixth house of work and health, there may be radical changes in these aspects of life, causing you to rethink what you've been putting your energy on.

Your family house, reincarnation house, and spirituality house will receive Mercury retrograde's confusion. It's time to face the darkness in your soul as well as the light. This year will show you what your true feelings are.

Capricorn

With Saturn in your first house of the self, this year is about taking yourself seriously and becoming the mature, disciplined adult that you're ready to become. You're learning how far your responsibilities reach. Jupiter opens up your 12th house of spirituality, taking you on a journey through your deepest secrets and your innermost consciousness. Prepare to experience so much insight and imagination. With Uranus pushing through your fifth house of fun and pleasure, this a time in which chaos and random whirlwinds of lust and romance may overtake you. The universe will invite unexpected sparks of inspiration.

Mercury will roll backwards through your communication house, partnership house, and your community house. This year is about understanding how you connect with others and how you connect with them.

Aquarius

Saturn is trudging through your 12th house of spirituality, forcing you to come to terms with your relationship with yourself, when you're alone. You'll be asked to connect to a higher understanding of the universe and how you exist in it. Jupiter twirls through your 11th house, creating a juxtaposition with Saturn, because you'll be socially connecting with others with energy and ease. As Uranus breaks through your fourth house of home family, there could be many changes in your most intimate center of life, changing your core values and needs.

Mercury will retrograde through your finance house, your work and health house, as well as your house of career, you're being forced to learn how to work for what you receive in life.

Pisces

Your 11th house of community is being taught lessons by Saturn. This will cause you to rethink your social circle and the way you relate with others. You may be drawn away from certain people, and drawn closer to others. Jupiter enhances your 10th house of career, making this a major year for your accomplishments and upward climb. There could be a lot of recognition for your work in 2019. However, Uranus causes disarray in your third house of communication, leading to random shifts in the way you think and express your thoughts with others.

Mercury will retrograde through your house of personhood, house of self-expression, and house of higher wisdom, leading you to reshape the way you see yourself and the way others see you too.