We can run, but we sure as hell can't hide from the cosmos, let alone Mercury. In case you weren't aware, the tricky messenger planet turns retrograde three to four times a year. Not to worry; I've got your Mercury retrograde July 2018 horoscope, according to your zodiac sign. However, before I discuss how this retrograde period could affect you, here's a quick overview of Mercury and its retro-shade: For starters, Mercury rules all forms of communication. This includes speaking, listening, reading, learning, selling, buying, etc. The messenger planet also oversees contracts, agreements, and important contracts. So, whoever said Mercury shouldn't taken seriously really has no idea what they're talking about. I promise you that.

Now, for the word that gets the whole world in a state of panic: retrograde. For the record, Mercury doesn't actually move backwards. The term retrograde means the planet is slowing down, but when stargazing on Earth, the planet appears to be going in reverse. This is all because of the differences in orbit, which in turn, create an optical illusion. Now, when a planet stations retrograde, its energetic theme is reversed and turned inward. (This is where things get interesting.) Imagine Mercury's energy turned inward — what would happen? Well, given that Mercury rules all forms of communication, that is the one thing that becomes stifled. However, in the process, it's important that we use this time to reflect, reassess, and reevaluate the way we communicate. What most people don't know is, with the communication planet slowing down, concentrating and working diligently becomes a lot easier. So, if you've been putting an important project aside or simply not getting the job done, rest assured, Mercury retrograde can help you get back to work.

With Mercury Rx in the sign of Leo, our communication can seem overbearing, dramatic, and prideful. Leo loves being center of attention, so our thoughts will be overflowing with ego and passion. That being said, here's how this months retrograde period will affect your zodiac sign:

Aries

This retrograde period will touch your passionate fifth house of sex and creative expression. However, you and I both know Mercury retrograde is notorious for bringing back the past, so don't be surprised if you get a random text message from an ex-fling. I say leave it in the past, Aries. There's a reason why you refer to this person as an ex, so keep it moving.

Taurus

Mercury's retro-shade could affect your home life and family overall. This is especially true for those of you who have siblings. Try and avoid petty drama, and unnecessary bickering. If you decide to invite a friend or family member to stay over your place for a couple of days, make sure you take note of their itinerary and your current schedule. Things could get messy.

Gemini

Mercury is your ruling planet, so you are especially sensitive to this retro period. It's simple: Don't sign any important contracts or agreements. Also, make sure to avoid "life or death" conversations, where someone can easily twist your words around. Oh, and for the love of god, don't buy a new cell phone during this time. Trust me, you'll regret it.

Cancer

Mercury will retrograde in the area of your chart related to income, values, and self worth. Leo's energy is extra AF, so whether you're paying off credit debt or simply questioning your values, try and keep the vibe drama free.

Leo

Oh, Leo... I know you love the glamour, but be mindful of your messaging, especially while Mercury is retrograde in your sign. You're ruled by the sun, and your ego is as bright as ever, but let's take it down a notch, why don't we?

Virgo

Mercury retrograde will affect the area of your chart related to closure, healing, and solitude. That said, you could be feeling hazier than usual, but make sure you remember your dreams. Embrace your solitude, but pay attention to your inner dialogue. No self-sabotage allowed, Virgo.

Libra

Mercury's retro-shade will touch your eleventh house of friendships, extended network, and social groups. This could have you feeling a bit alienated in terms of your social life. However, don't forget, Leo's energy always makes things extra. Don't overthink it.

Scorpio

Mercury will retrograde in your career zone, Scorpio. So, make sure you double and triple check your work schedule, email, and electronic devices. We don't want any drama in the workplace now, do we? Change your work passwords and organize yourself.

Sagittarius

Planning a trip? I hope it's already booked! Try to avoid any last-minute changes in your itinerary, Sag. Mercury will retrograde in your ninth house of philosophy and long-distance travel. Also, you always want to run away from home, what makes this time any different? Take it easy.

Capricorn

With Mercury retrograde in your sneaky eighth house, chances are, you will start to see things more clearly during this time. Maintain your privacy. However, try not to get too paranoid, Leo's energy is prone to being a tad too dramatic.

Aquarius

So, Mercury will retrograde in your relationship and partnership zone. Yes, exes could suddenly pop up out of nowhere, but stay calm. We know you're not a fan of drama, and well, you can use this time for your benefit. Re-assess and re-evaluate your current connections.

Pisces

Oh, responsibilities. Your favorite, Pisces! I'm totally being sarcastic in case you haven't noticed. Mercury's retro-shade will affect your day-to-day routine, so make sure to be mindful of important tasks. Overwhelmed? It happens. Just get it done.