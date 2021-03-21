There's no better feeling than the rush of energy that spreads throughout your spirit once Aries season begins. Since Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, its raw and unconfined energy packs a real punch. It soars through you as though you've never known resistance before. This is the time of year to tap into your competitive side as you reassess your goals and do whatever it takes to reach the finish line. Aries is a fighter to its core, and although its energy can be wildly aggressive, it's exactly the spark you need in order to get the job done. Let your March 22, 2021 weekly horoscope tell you what the first week of Aries season has in store.

On the downside, Aries season can be a time of pointless arguments and impulsive thinking. You might get a dose of this hasty energy on March 23, when communicative Mercury squares off with combative Mars. This may leave you feeling overly emotional and confused about how to sort through your feelings. In fact, these emotions may drive you to say and do something you know isn't smart, and yet, it's so hard to resist the temptation to do it anyway. However, you don't want to hurt someone's feelings when you're in the throes of passion, so find healthy outlets to express your anger.

Luckily, Aries season definitely isn't all fighting and arguing. You'll remember that Aries can also an incredibly romantic zodiac sign by March 26. This is when the Aries sun will join forces with Venus — planet of love and friendship — spreading positive and affectionate vibes throughout the cosmos. This will inject your love life with some much needed playfulness and excitement. You may even start craving childlike expressions of romance, as Aries is a zodiac sign that just wants to have fun and embrace spontaneity. However, remember not to push a relationship when it's not ready to be pushed, as Aries does have the tendency to rush things.

The week ends with the full moon in Libra on March 28 at 2:38 p.m. ET. This balancing zodiac sign is always aiming to see the beauty in things while it softens the edges of everything. Let this full moon show you where the beauty lies as it encourages you to see from someone else's perspective and become a more understanding partner, colleague, lover, or friend. At its core, Libra is a zodiac sign that's centered on relationships, both on forming them, maintaining them, and rethinking them. This full moon will likely shine a light on the relationships that matter most to you, revealing what they're truly made of.

Aries

You may feel enticed to say something before truly thinking it through. Make sure you're speaking from a place of intention rather than fear. Powerful energy is culminating around your relationships this week, so stay tuned for a revelation about where you stand. A relationship may be changing for the better or the worse, but the way you react to these changes have the capacity to impact your relationships for the future to come.

Taurus

Your need for stability may clash with your desire to go above and beyond. Realizing your dreams requires you to step out of your comfort zone, but that doesn't mean you have to jump into the end of the pool. Gradually get used to the changing temperature. You're getting used to a new level of work and commitment as you refine your routine and rethink your efforts. Remember — nothing important is built in a day.

Gemini

You may have a plan in mind, but sometimes your impulses decide to go rogue. Your animal side is being unleashed this week, tapping into your primal instincts. Let loose, but be cautious of revealing too much before you're ready. Either way, a creative revelation is washing over you this week, urging you to express yourself. However, there are healthy ways of connecting with your inner artist and they are much more long-lasting.

Cancer

You may feel frustrated at how little everything makes sense this week. Information may be coming in that confuses you while your deep-seated sentiments leave you feeling just as bewildered as you feel overwhelmed. Your emotional inner world is coming alive this week, so give yourself time to tend to it. Remember — someone else's expectations of you are never your responsibility. Tend to your innermost needs first.

Leo

Your need to keep things light and platonic may clash with your need for emotional investment this week. You may find yourself keeping someone at an arm's length when you also crave affection. It's time to learn how to swim without sinking. An important conversation may be coming into focus and the cosmos are urging you to finally say what you mean and mean what you say. Your words can change your world.

Virgo

There's a natural level of competition amongst you and your contemporaries. However, there's a difference between letting it motivate you and allowing it to control you. Remember what you're truly competing for. Take a moment to appreciate and honor what you've already succeeded at. It's easy to forget how monumental these achievements are as soon as you've accomplished them.

Libra

You may feel like breaking away from your usual routine and rebelling against the monotony of it all. Remember that you're a human being, not a robot, and you crave spontaneity just as much as you crave order. Try to find a balance lest you destroy all your progress. You're learning so much about who you are and where you stand this week. Allow your true nature to reveal itself instead of forcing yourself to fit into a box.

Scorpio

Lust is enticing you further and further away this week. However, some serious emotions may come up, conflicting with your desire to lavish in the throes of a light romance. Enjoy the rush of love, but be careful where your heart falls. Your subconscious is bleeding through your reality, revealing your inner layers and deeper wants and needs. Get to know this side of you. Explore your innate workings.

Sagittarius

There may be conflicts among you and the people in your life this week. However, there's a way to air out your concerns without jumping the gun and alienating someone from understanding your point altogether. Define your motives, especially as they pertain to other people. There may be a group endeavor coming into focus this week, inspiring you to reach out and gather help from likeminded individuals.

Capricorn

You may be clinging too closely to the details and the steps this week. Too much information can cause an information overload, so make sure to parse through everything one step at a time. Don't allow yourself to be overwhelmed. You're approaching a moment that requires you to step up to the plate and take authority. This is your life to live and you call the shots. Keep your goals in mind; the goals that matter.

Aquarius

Your desire for excitement and pleasure may run counter to the side of you that requires stability and reliability. Satisfying your urges will help you let off some steam, but leaning too far into the chaos may leave you feeling all out of sorts later. However, this is not the time to judge yourself, because a grander meaning is coming into a clearer focus. It's not about what is right or wrong. This is about what is true.

Pisces

You may feel tension between the person you're becoming and the place that forged you and nurtured you. Some aspects of who you are will come second nature, but not all of them are in line with your evolving beliefs. It may be time to take a stand. You're coming to a deeper understanding of where your energy is meant to be invested. Open your heart to the promise of a deep transformation.