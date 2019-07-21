Come out of your shell. Leo season has arrived, and the sun's majestic rays are shining brighter than ever. Feeling inspired yet? Whether you're an artist looking for a creative muse or a hopeless romantic in love with love, I have a feeling your Leo season 2019 horoscope is everything you never knew you needed. Cancer season was quite challenging, to say the least, but its maternal waves brought along both emotional and spiritual healing. Now that it's the peak of summer, it's time to shed light on our inner child and the things that bring pure joy. So, are you ready to have fun?

One of my favorite things about astrology is the divine order of the zodiac and the unique symbolism behind each zodiac archetype. It's no coincidence you feel the way you do during Leo season because each sign adheres to a higher order. In the beginning, the spark of Aries' cardinal fire is equivalent to the moment you take your very first breath. Taurus' sensuality is a representation of the five senses, while Gemini's mental agility goes hand-in-hand with your cognitive development. Cancer nurtures itself and its surroundings, which serves as a symbol of upbringing, and Leo is the child within you, bursting with love and innocence.

So what happens when the sun enters lovable Leo? You know that feeling you get every time you laugh so hard your stomach hurts? Well, that's the perfect way to describe the essence of Leo. It's time to have fun. Period. Nothing more and nothing less. When was the last time you did something that genuinely brought a smile to your face? Leo's fixed fire is here to help you be true to your authenticity and individual expression.

Here's what's in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Full Of Joy And Enthusiasm

Enjoy your life, Aries. The sun is beaming through your expressive fifth house of creativity, joy, and romance. You're as theatrical as ever, and it's time to live your life to the fullest. What makes you happy? Surround yourself with people who lift your spirits.

Taurus: You're Soaking Up All The Love At Home

It's no secret that home is where your heart is this season, Taurus. With the sun shedding light via your domestic fourth house of home and family, you're getting loads of attention from your loved ones, and you wouldn't have it any other way.

Gemini: You're Cackling With Your Immediate Crew

Gossiping your little heart out, Gemini? It's not your fault you know everything, and with the sun shedding light via your third house of communication, you're more than likely spilling the tea. Although, be careful what you say, as your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde until July 21.

Cancer: You're So Money

It's been a heavy few months, Cancer. But the sun is beaming through your abundant second house of values and self-worth this season, and well, you're ready for a much-needed shopping spree. Besides, you're worth this and so much more. Make sure to put yourself first.

Leo: It's Your Solar Revolution

Happy Birthday, Leo. Your ruling planet is shining its majestic rays through your sign, and you're glowing with pride. What will you do to celebrate? There are so many things to be grateful for, so cheers to another blessed trip around the sun.

Virgo: You're Getting Some Closure

The only way to go is up, Virgo, and with the sun beaming through your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, and karma, you're ready to find the courage within to let go of the things no longer serving you. You've got this, and your timing is impeccable, given that your birthday season is also around the corner.

Libra: You're As Popular As Ever

Shine bright like the diamond you are, Libra. The sun is shedding its light via your socially curious 11th house of teams, friendships, and extended network, and you're taking back the reins of queen bee.

Scorpio: You're Owning The Spotlight

Celebrate your wins, Scorpio. The sun is beaming through your ambitious tenth house of career, reputation, and professional life, and you're living for the applause. Although, make sure you're being mindful of your conversations, as Mercury will retrograde until July 31.

Sagittarius: Your Voice Is Being Heard

Being passionate about your beliefs is an understatement, Sagittarius. With the sun hovering over your expansive ninth house of education, higher learning, and personal philosophy, you're feeling as bold as ever when it comes to your life perspective and general philosophies.

Capricorn: You're Proud Of Your Evolution Process

Bravo, Capricorn. You've certainly come a long way, and with the sun shedding light via your auspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions, you're seeing a number of truths come to light. Guess your intuition was right all along, huh?

Aquarius: You're Expressing Your Affections

They love you... they love you not... they love you, Aquarius. With the sun beaming through your committed seventh house of partnerships, you're focusing on your relationships and finally getting the attention you've so desperately been craving.

Pisces: You're Doing Your Due Diligence With Pride

You're so extra, Pisces, and with the sun hovering over your orderly sixth house of health, daily routine, and work environment, you're glowing with pizazz. So whether it's your shiny new workout gear or a new flamboyant pair of shoes, you're ready to make an entrance.