This has been one intense, emotionally overwhelming, and downright confusing Cancer season, to say the least. With a life-changing eclipse season and a Mercury retrograde that seemed to last forever, this year's Cancer season was not for the faint of heart. And yet, here you are; you've survived the experience. Breathe a sigh of relief, because the hardest part is now behind you, but that definitely doesn't mean the work is over. In fact, your July 13, 2020 weekly horoscope is a reminder you're just getting started.

The past few weeks have shattered your current reality. Now, you're picking up the broken pieces and building something beautiful and new from the rubble. You may have experienced sudden endings, losses, and transitions that threw you for a loop. But now that the dust is beginning to settle, you're getting a better idea of what you want. This week will give you such a push to do whatever it takes to get there.

You've been undergoing a powerful transit known as Jupiter conjunct Pluto; a transit that will be so significant to the year 2020. Since Jupiter is the planet of expansion and augmentation, whatever it touches inevitably becomes bigger. Pluto, on the other hand, is the planet of desire, transformation, and reincarnation. Pluto tears down walls and rebuilds from the rubble; it destroys and it creates. One thing these planets have in common? They encourage you to grow. What happens when they come together? You are encouraged to grow by any means necessary.

This week, the sun will form an opposition to Jupiter on July 14 and then immediately form an opposition to Pluto on July 15, activating this conjunction. You may a spike in your desire during this time, as though you've never wanted something more. And yet, you might feel equally terrified of going after it, leading you to take drastic measures on impulse. Be careful of what you say and what you do. Ask yourself whether this action is rooted in fear or if it truly serves your highest self. You have the power to make great strides this week and embrace your deepest ambitions. Just think wisely about how you should go about it, as your decisions now will have so many consequences later.

Aries

What home have you always dreamed of having? While you didn't have control over where you grew up or what family you were born into, you have the power to create something out of nothing. Accept that there are some things you cannot change, but you'll make decisions that will shape the future you've always wanted. Your heart is open to better things.

Taurus

You have the power to shape the world with your words. If you've been misusing them, you're feeling the consequences more than ever. You finally want to speak up and stand up for yourself, but try not to let your impulses dictate your expression, as you may say something now you'll regret later. Think deeply before you say what's on your mind to give people time to fully understand your point of view.

Gemini

You may be equating your self-esteem with all the things you've acquired, but you need to remember that everything that exists externally can be taken away from you. Let your self-esteem be rooted in things that will always be innately you. Forge a balanced perspective of your material things. They are a lovely embellishment but they'll never replace the true essence of you.

Cancer

You may not feel happy with where you are in life. You probably feel as though you thought you'd be so much farther ahead by this point in time. Darling, you're not seeing things clearly. You've healed, you've learned, you've accomplished, and you're way beyond where you were. Congratulate yourself, because reward is so much more inspiring than punishment will ever be.

Leo

The wounds from your past may still be haunting you, and this week, you're being pushed to overcome them. However, healing doesn't happen overnight and there will never be an answer that makes it all better in an instant. This is a process and all that's required of you is to do what you can right now. Acknowledging the pain will always be the first step.

Virgo

You're in the mood to meet new people and transform your relationship with others. Now is a beautiful time to do something selfless that reflects your vision for a better world. But don't lose yourself in the process. It's your individuality the world needs, so make sure you set up sturdy boundaries as you explore new communities and dive into new causes.

Libra

You have your eye on the ball and you want to fight for all the recognition you've always wanted. However, make sure the decisions you make reflect the type of person you want to be. Greed and ambition can bring out the worst qualities in a person. Let your accomplishments reflect your humanity. It's not about what others think. It's about what you think.

Scorpio

You're feeling more restless than ever and you may be wishing you could leave everything behind for an adventure. However, you could be sacrificing practicality for the sake of your dreams. It may be a better time to plan for something in the future and map everything out. Dream big, because your power to manifest your reality is stronger than ever.

Sagittarius

You may be feeling as though the world is on your shoulders and you have very little control over what's happening to you. This may then make you feel like fighting back and taking back control. This is a beautiful time to make your needs known and take charge of your life. Let yourself be motivated by all the difficulties you're experiencing, as you're in the mood to prove everyone wrong.

Capricorn

You desire depth, emotional connection, and trust between you and your loved ones. This is not the time for superficiality or pleasantries. Communicate with the people you care about and let them know what you desire from your relationships. If you're not willing to do the work, the problems will never get fixed. Make sure you're all on the same page and willing to be there for one another.

Aquarius

There is so much to do and so little time to do it. However, the longer you wait to get started, the harder it will be. Make a point of listing everything that needs to get done and tricking your brain into doing it. Avoid distractions and habits that prevent you from getting things done. If you've been feeling stressed out or anxious, identify the problem and then really do something about it.

Pisces

Your creativity is begging to be unleashed upon the world. If you haven't tapped into your inner artist in a long time, you may be feeling sluggish or uninspired. Breathe fire onto the embers of your excitement and get back in touch with activities, interests, and hobbies that have always brought you joy. Experiment with new things you've always wanted to try. There is magic waiting for you to find it.