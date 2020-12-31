Happy new year. Though there are a series of astrological aspects to learn from this month, you'll be delighted to learn that the upcoming year's astro-weather will be a breeze compared to this past year's. Having said that, your January 2021 monthly horoscope is taking you in a completely different direction, and with Jupiter sitting alongside Saturn in Aquarius, there's no denying the revolution that's about to take place, both individually and collectively.

As if we needed more momentum to blast off into the new year, Mars will officially leave its post-retrograde shadow in Aries on Jan. 2, which means the planet of assertion, energy, and passion will officially be back to basics after its tumultuous retrograde journey. Shortly after, the God of War will makes its celestial debut in Taurus, energizing themes revolving around finances, security, and stability. On Jan. 8, Mercury will slide into revolutionary Aquarius, which will inspire you to look at things unconventionally, and in terms of the future. That same day, Venus will slide into structured Capricorn and highlight everything from relationship foundations to financial investments.

Just in time for the new moon in Capricorn on Jan. 13, Great Awakener and cosmic rebel Uranus will finally station direct in Taurus the following day on Jan. 14. This will inspire powerful breakthroughs, especially when it comes to the planet at large. Speaking of which, Jupiter in Aquarius will square off with Uranus on Jan. 17, which perfectly embodies the definition of radical, so stay tuned.

In honor of this collective revolution, the sun will enter Aquarius on Jan. 19, which will energize themes revolving around society while simultaneously inspiring ideas of progression, innovation, and the new era you're heading into. An intensity-filled full moon will ignite the sun of Leo on Jan. 28, and from the looks of it, it will have a thing or two to do with social media. Mercury will station retrograde in Aquarius on Jan. 30, which will challenge the collective to reflect on themes revolving around community and social injustices.

Oksana Schmidt/Moment/Getty Images

Aries: You're Stepping Up Your Game, Personally And Professionally

You're focusing on your professional life and likely brainstorming ways to monetize your brand this month, Aries. You also don't have to be an entrepreneur to benefit from this cosmic promotion, so keep your eyes on the prize.

Taurus: You're Being Challenged To Step Outside Your Comfort Zone, But You Already Knew That

In addition to the revolution you're currently experiencing, it's not every day you have Jupiter and Saturn lighting up your ambitious 10th house of career and reputation in the world, Taurus. Changes are inevitable, but it's all for the better.

Gemini: You're Getting Ready To Redefine Yourself And Your Personal Brand

This is a big year for you, and you're getting a glimpse of what's to come this month, Gemini. Though there are a series of events and opportunities on the way, January encourages you to take a step back and reflect before catapulting forward.

Cancer: You're Ready To Take Your Relationships To The Next Level

After the chaos and the back-to-back transformation, January turns out to be the light at the end of the tunnel, especially when it comes to your relationships. Whether it be personally or professionally, you're taking things to the next level with confidence and clarity.

Leo: You're Liberating Yourself In More Ways Than One

Step up your game, Leo. January challenges you to own up to your responsibilities and commitments. This month's full moon in your sign will highlight the areas of your life where you're seeking liberation and autonomy, but everything comes with a price.

Virgo: You're Looking For Ways To Cultivate Your Talents And Charms

Do what you do best, Virgo. January encourages you to get your ducks in a row and put in the work, and it's about time to have fun while you do it, too. There's no use in sacrificing your happiness for the sake of getting the job done. Restructure your daily rituals and follow your heart.

Libra: You're Nesting, Nurturing Your Sanctuary, And Basking In Self-Love

You're going inward this month, but you'll come out to play sooner than you think, Libra. January will shed light on everything from your upbringing to your inner experiences, which inspires you to cultivate a relationship with your inner child.

Scorpio: You're Reflecting On Your Decisions And State Of Mind

The way you communicate and process information has been a major theme for you these past couple of years, Scorpio. January will shed light on how you've evolved in this particular area of life, especially when it comes to relationships and career matters.

Sagittarius: You're Focusing On Your Finances And Brainstorming The Infinite Possibilities

Remember who you are, Sagittarius. January reminds you to hold space for your values, all the while encouraging you to step outside your comfort zone, especially when it comes to your talents and money-making abilities. Revolutionize your day-to-day routine; you're going places.

Capricorn: You're Celebrating Your Solar Revolution And Feeling A Weight Off Your Shoulders

Happy birthday, Capricorn. January not only encourages you to celebrate another magical journey around the sun, but also reflect on how far you've come in the last couple of years. Hard work pays off, and you're finally ready to own up to your self-worth.

Aquarius: You're Taking A Step Back Before Your Birthday Season

You made it, Aquarius. What did you let go of in the last couple of years? Do you feel lighter? Given that you're the celestial favorite this year, January brings a prelude of what's in store. Mercury will also station retrograde in your sign this month, so take a moment to reflect on your intentions for the new year.

Pisces: You're Making Necessary Decisions For Your Personal And Professional Life

You've set a series of intentions for the future, and made some inspiring connections along the way, but it's time to move forward with your plan, Pisces. January will shed light on everything it takes to master these endeavors, but now it's up to you to put in the work. Are you ready?