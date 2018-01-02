Your January 1, 2018 Weekly Horoscope Reveals Where Your New Year Focus Should Lie

If you think the holidays put you in a sh*tty mood, strap in, because now it's just three more months of winter. The good news is, your January 1, 2018 weekly horoscope is here to shine a light on your otherwise darkened days, and it's full of fresh starts. Beginning with the full moon that occurred over the New Year holiday, you've got the best opportunity now to completely reinvent your life by ridding yourself of the unnecessary baggage that's held you back in the past. If you used the full moon to sever a connection to a negative habit (even if that habit was a person, a work project, or a place that's no good) then you've started off the year right. It may actually feel like this severed connection might have happened against your will, but have no fear. Anything you lose or give up at the full moon will be replaced by something even better. You have so much to look forward to, readers, and with Jupiter in Scorpio, your luck will continue to be expansive and transformative.

The life you have ahead of you is beyond your wildest dreams, so keep that in mind if you're mourning the loss of what you thought life was supposed to look like.

Aries

This year, make it your resolution to give up all hope for a better past, in order to know what true fulfillment is. You've probably already been releasing any old fears or anxieties around home and family, making more room in your life for love to flow in. This week sets the tone for a transformative change to occur in your life as you feel more at home in your own skin.

Taurus

This week's focus is on your third house of communication. The new year begins with your focus on communication, writing, and the media. You may have wrapped up a recent writing project to begin a new one, or you may have wrapped up one of these in order to focus on goals you feel is closer to what you truly want. Remember, Taurus, as long as you're choosing your highest excitement, you cannot go wrong.

Gemini

Hell yeah, Gemini. As 2018 is ushered into the calendar, so shall more income get ushered into your bank account. OK, so that's a bold prediction to make, but the truth is that if you are putting in the elbow grease to create more income for yourself,

Cancer

You might start this year off feeling SUPER sensitive, because the moon, as your planetary ruler, is full, and it's full in your sign. The full moon is in your first house, meaning you'll be feeling like the world is yours, and you're right. A personal project will come clearly into focus this week, don't be afraid to put all your energy behind it.

Leo

The new year marks a new beginning for your emotional wellbeing, spiritual life, and creativity. The full moon which occurred in your 12th house of dreams, secrets, and healing will reveal to you what's most important to your overall happiness, although it may take some time spent in solitude to find the answer.

Virgo

The first week of the year might have you thinking about your greatest hopes and dreams with the full moon occurring in your 11th house. You have a lot to look forward to, but don't expect this progress to come without some kind of house cleaning. You have to rid yourself of the groups and causes that no longer serve your highest purpose.

Libra

Not to blow your face off or anything, but this week marks an important milestone in your career; you will finally get the recognition you deserve following a full moon in your 10th house of public honors, awards, and achievements. Full moons do sometimes operate on a delay, so if it doesn't happen now, keep an eye out for the accolades to come one month from now.

Scorpio

There may have been some reservation or resistance you've been struggling with when it comes to getting your message out into the world. You know what your higher purpose is, but either fears or circumstances might have been preventing you from doing what's necessary. This week, that resistance begins to melt away as you step into your power and find your voice.

Sagittarius

This year starts you off in a fortunate position financially, having paid off the debts you owed (either literally or figuratively, in a spiritual sense) with Saturn spending the last two and a half years in your sign. You now have learned some valuable lessons about who you are, what you want, and are ready, willing and able to begin the fresh start you have earned.

Capricorn

The first week of the new year has you focusing on your closest relationship, either in business or in your personal life. You may have recently decided to part ways with your partner, or alternatively have decided to legitimize your bond in some way or another. No matter what, keep in mind that the planets are looking out for you in the decisions you make; as long as you are true to yourself, it's impossible to make a wrong move at this point.

Aquarius

The tone for the new year is set for you, and it has to do with helping to improve your health or daily routine in some way. Throw out your cigarettes, sign up for the gym, or take on that new responsibility of adopting a pet. Now is the perfect time, because your sixth house is positively LIT AF by the full moon that occurred over the holiday.

Pisces

Love is in the air, Pisces! I'm not talking about romance, necessarily (although that too) but you are in the most creative, fun, flirtatious and friendly mood at the start of 2018. It's a beautiful, lighthearted way to ring in the new year, in love with someone special, or with life in general. You also may be ready to release a creative endeavor that no longer makes you happy. Do it!