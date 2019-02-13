The full moon phase is always enlightening, as it is a culmination of the last six months, as well as a spotlight from the heavens, shedding light on what needs to take place. Speaking of which, I've got your full moon in Virgo 2019 horoscope, according to your zodiac sign, and I'm about to reveal how this lunation could potentially affect you. For starters, Virgo is the second earth sign in the zodiac, and its mutable duality is one of the (many) reasons why it's so unique. This zodiac sign is practical, hard working, and meticulous about the details, and this is the very same energy we should embrace during this particular lunation.

A full moon occurs when the moon is exactly opposite the sun. In this case, the sun will be in dreamy Pisces, which is a symbol of compassion and sacrifice, and the full moon will be in Virgo, representing both our physical reality, and well being. In the meantime, take a moment to reflect on everything you've organized, worked on, and built, within the past six months. For the record, this could be related to your current work routine, health habits, and daily duties in general. This full moon will serve as a culmination of all the seeds you've planted since September 2018, which means, this is your time to flourish.

On another note, this full moon will be sparkling brightly with a number of celestial energies, which will in turn influence both its "feels," and general potency. For instance, the moon will be making a glorious trine to a snazzy Mars and Uranus conjunction, as both of these planets will be coupled in stubborn Taurus, inspiring rebellion, change, and adventure. On the dark side, however, this energy could also spark restlessness, violence, and anxiety. Fact is, there's always a pro and a con, regardless of the situation, and it's up to us to make the best of it.

Nevertheless, this is your full moon in Virgo horoscope, as per your zodiac sign:

Aries: You've Got A Brand New State Of Mind

This lunation is bringing closure to your health habits, and day-to-day routine in general. Reflect on the following: what’s changed in regards to your state of mind, physical well being, and daily duties since September 2018?

Taurus: You're Being Recognized For Your Hard Work

This full moon is bringing closure to your love and creativity sector. Chances are, your projects are flourishing, and perhaps some of you are finally getting recognized for your impeccable details, and hard work.

Gemini: You're In An Entirely Different Space

This lunation is bringing you some much-needed clarity in regards to your home, family, and soul foundation. Reflect on the following: what’s changed about your family, living space, and sense of security since September 2018?

Cancer: You're Communicating Thoroughly And Authentically

The full moon is bringing you closure in regard to your immediate circle, local community, and social media presence. Like it or not, there is beauty in the details, right Cancer? In the meantime, pat yourself on the back for all you've been able to accomplish.

Leo: You're Owning The Unique Gifts You Possess

This full moon is bringing closure and clarity to your money zone, highlighting your finances, values, and self-worth. Reflect on the following: what’s changed in regards to your spending habits, and overall sense of pleasure since?

Virgo: You Feel Like An Entirely Different Person

You only get one full moon a year, and this one's for you, Virgo. What's changed about your personality, appearance, identity, and sense of self since September 2018? This is your grand finale from the heavens.

Libra: You're Acknowledging Your Spiritual Evolution

This full moon is bringing closure and clarity to your inner world, and subconscious. What brings you peace? How have you been working behind the scenes since September 2018?

Scorpio: You're Finally Connecting With Your People

No new friends, Scorpio? I beg to differ, as this lunation is bringing closure to your friendship groups, place in society, and sense of belonging in general. What's changed since September 2018?

Sagittarius: You Feel More Assertive About Your Professional Life

Everything related to your professional life, and public reputation is being emphasized under the influence of this lunation. In the meantime, take a moment to reflect on all that's changed, in regard to your career since September 2018.

Capricorn: Your Personal Philosophy Has Changed Completely

This lunation will illuminate your expansive ninth house of adventure, entrepreneurship, and personal philosophy. Reflect on the following: what’s changed in regard to your faith and perspective on life since?

Aquarius: You're Tending To Your Vulnerabilities And Fears

The full moon will light up your eighth house of sex, fear, and transformation. Granted, this isn't an easy lunation to endure, but you've come such a long way, and you can't stop now, Aquarius.

Pisces: You're Making Decisions About Your Current Partnerships

With the full moon in your polar opposite sign, chances are, you'll be feeling the emotional effects as much as Virgo. In the meantime, however, reflect on the following: what's changed in regards to your committed relationships, and partnerships, since September 2018?