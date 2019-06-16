There's nothing like a full moon to pull at your heartstrings, enchant your universe, and remind you that you are alive. No matter how chaotic or messy a full moon can be, there's something about it that stokes your fire and reveals the raw and beautiful truth. I don't know about you, but I've got a magical adventure on my mind and it has everything to do with your full moon in Sagittarius 2019 horoscope. Taking place on June 17 at 4:31 a.m. EST, this full moon is a revelation waiting to happen, and I'm not just saying that.

If you're wondering why full moons are such a powerful and overwhelming time, it's because it's a moment of spiritual culmination and completion. You've reached the end of a story that began during the new moon in Sagittarius six months ago. Whether this story ends with a successful and validating gift or simply a realization that deepens your understanding of the world and teaches you something, know it's what you need at this point in your journey.

Tinged by the bright fire of Sagittarius, this full moon wants to set you free from previous perspectives, widen your reality, and encourage you to see the big picture. Forming a conjunction with expansive Jupiter, this full moon will leave you feeling spontaneous, philosophical, and hungry for more. You won't simply desire. Instead, you'll feel absolutely ravenous. Squaring off with illusive Neptune, your emotions will be incredibly intense and you may feel confused about why you're feeling so strongly. Even though your expectations may be high, it's important to remember that if you shoot for the moon, you'll land among the stars.

Aries

Sitting still is not an option when all your heart wants is an adventure. Indulge in the spice of life, say "yes" to spontaneous opportunities, and let the present moment wash over you. Don't waste time overanalyzing the details when you could step back and watch how they all come together.

Taurus

You've fought a battle and that battle is now reaching a conclusion. You may be letting go of something that once meant the world to you, but now, it's time to move on. You're realizing what your heart needs on an emotional level and this is a beautiful time to be vulnerable to love.

Gemini

Your love for others is on your mind, but not just for anyone. You're thinking about your lover, your partner, and your closest friend. After realizing how you can better your one-on-one relationships, remember that commitment takes work. We all deserve trust, loyalty, and care.

Cancer

You may be realizing that you could be more efficient with your time and effective in your priorities. Take time to rejuvenate your daily routine and decide which tasks and goals you want to focus on. Take care of your mind, body, and health because each choice affects your wellbeing.

Leo

You're gaining a deeper understanding of your idea of joy and creative fulfillment. It's time to unleash your inner child because they're ready to come out and play. You deserve to create without judgment and express yourself with all the color and music in the world. You're an artist.

Virgo

Your attention is being guided towards the home front. You're realizing what you need in order to feel safe, secure, and loved in your personal space. There may be news surrounding your family or a shift in the dynamics. Indulge in comfort and being around the people you trust most.

Libra

You've got so many things to say and you're bursting at the seams to say them. Feel free to exchange your opinions with someone and engage in stimulating conversations. Feed your brain lots of knowledge and discover a deeper connection in how you process information and befriend others.

Scorpio

You've got luxury and wealth on your mind. You want to feel stable, secure, and bolstered by your surroundings. This is a beautiful time to finally purchase that item you've been lusting after or discover a brilliant way to make more money. Discover what you need to feel prosperous.

Sagittarius

You want the person you expose to the rest of the world to match the person you are on the inside. You're letting the truth that lies within float to the surface and bearing your soul for the world. Find confidence, self-acceptance, and all the glamour that comes with being you.

Capricorn

You're deeply in touch with your subconscious right now and pent up memories may be resurfacing. You can no longer hide from the way you feel within and you should reserve time for some spiritual healing. Remember that forgiveness sets you free from punishing yourself any longer.

Aquarius

You're realizing that you have the power to bring people together, lead everyone forward, and make the world a better place. It's time to think about how you can surround yourself with like-minded individuals who respect you and have the same mission as you in mind. Work together and cooperate.

Pisces

Your career is on your mind and you're realizing the way the world sees you. It may be time for a career change and you may be reaching the end of a chapter or goal. Regardless of what happens, it's time to turn the page and set your sights on making your dreams real. See your name in lights.