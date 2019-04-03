There will be a powerful full moon illuminating the night sky on Friday, Apr. 19 at exactly 7:12 a.m. ET, in the diplomatic sign of Libra. Speaking of which, I got your full moon in Libra 2019 horoscope right here, but before we take a look at how this lunation could affect your zodiac sign, I have to say, this full moon will not be your typical full moon, and for a number of reasons: For starters, this is the second full moon in Libra, as the first took place in March, during the spring equinox. Second, this moon will be sitting at 29 degrees Libra, which also happens to be the last degree.

In astrology, the 29th degree of a zodiac sign is a critical degree, as it is equivalent to one last hoorah in a zodiac sign's lifespan. For instance, in my experience studying birth charts, whichever planet occupies this critical degree, will naturally express itself through the zodiac sign's most elevated state. I'll give you another example: My natal Mars sign is at 29 degrees Pisces. TBH, this is something I never stop researching, given that Pisces is already the last sign in the zodiac, and my Mars is sitting at the very last degree, but I digress.

Something else I want to point out is, during March's full moon in Libra, the sun was traveling through zero degrees Aries, and the moon was at zero degrees Libra. Fast forward to the full moon on Apr. 19, the sun will be at 29 degrees Aries, and the moon at 29 degrees Libra. BTW, zero is also considered a critical degree in astrology, as it is the very beginning of a zodiac sign's life cycle. Nevertheless, there's a theme here, and it's that the full moon in March was just the beginning of our full moon finale.

Remember, Libra is a symbol of balance and compromise, as well as the relationships we nurture in our everyday lives, while Aries represents our sense of identity, and the way we assert ourselves. Moreover, whenever there's a full moon, the sun and the moon are at odds; hence it's also a call for balance... which is so appropriate for the Libra full moon, right? Anyway, themes related to "I vs. we," and the way we integrate ourselves into the lives of others, and vise versa, will be prominent during this time.

For the record, I don't believe in coincidences, and I'm pretty sure the energy of diplomatic Libra is coming back around for good reason. Plus, with electric Uranus sitting so close to the sun, some of us may very well come face-to-face with shocking revelations, related to our one-on-one connects, and current partnerships. All I know is, with the cluster of Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn, one thing's for sure: Justice will be served.

In the meantime, see below how this month's Libra full moon might affect you:

Aries: Make It Or Break It

With the full moon shaking up your partnership sector, some of you might experience shocking truths regarding your committed relationships, while other make things official.

Taurus: Take Care Of You

This is the second lunation advising you to tend to your well being, and daily routine. With Uranus in your sign, you could get a sudden rush of inspiration, so feel free to turn it into a health kick!

Gemini: Listen To Your Heart

With the full moon illuminating your fifth house of romance, you could learn something new about your romantic interest, or perhaps decide to move forward with an important decision.

Cancer: There's No Place Like Home

This is the second full moon putting a spotlight on your home, family, and emotional foundation. The moon is our mother, so themes related to a prominent female figure could be top of mind during this time.

Leo: Make Room For Compromise

Important convos could resurface during this lunation, as it is the second in a row activating your third house of communication, thought process, and immediate community. Make sure you listen, Leo.

Virgo: Values And Possessions

With the full moon shaking up your second house of finances, values, and self worth, you could be gifted with an epiphany, or sudden opportunity related to your work and finances.

Libra: Second Time's A Charm

Two full moons in your sign? Not all of us are that lucky, Libra. Although, there's something brewing within you as of late, and I'm pretty sure this lunation will do the trick. You've got this!

Scorpio: Let Go

There's no better way to put it, Scorpio. This is the second full moon in your 12th house of closure and surrender, and there's some skin you need to shed. Besides, you're a pro at this stuff, and well... the quicker you let go, the faster something better will turn up!

Sagittarius: A Cosmic Graduation

Take a stand, Sag! New collaboration in the works? This is the second lunation igniting your 11th house of teams, tribes, and extended community. Plus, with Jupiter on your side, chances are, you'll be gifted with an exciting opportunity in the process.

Capricorn: Show The World What You're Made Of

This is the second full moon activating your tenth house of career, and reputation in the world, and whether you're being recognized for all your hard work, or realizing you're ready to move on, this is your time to shine on.

Aquarius: Take A Chance

To take a risk, or not to take a risk, that is the question. You know what to do, Aquarius. Plus, with the full moon activating your ninth house of education, travel, and personal philosophy for the second time, I'm pretty sure you'll know where to go from here.

Pisces: Rip Off The Bandaid

Whether it be an intimate union, or a repressed fear, this lunation is putting a spotlight over your eighth house of sex, transformation, and shared resources for the second time. Be honest with yourself, Pisces. You're either in it to win it, or not at all.