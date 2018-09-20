So, I know I'm not the only one secretly dreading the upcoming full moon, right? Granted, I'm usually the positive one, in terms of the astrological transits and all that fun stuff, but your full moon in Aries 2018 horoscope is here, and well, you'll want to be prepared for this one, trust. Now, maybe I'm not allowed to be a complete negative Nancy here, but I think I'm allowed to be concerned, and I'm genuinely concerned about this upcoming lunation. I'm not trying to freak you guys out, but it's going to be heavy AF, to say the least. Don't say I didn't warn you.

So, I'm sure you're wondering, what's so "concerning" about the full moon in Aries next week? Well, for starters, it will be on Sept. 24 at exactly 10:52 p.m. ET, and it's fully loaded with major aspects. Not only will it make a T-square to both the sun and Mercury in Libra, and serious Saturn in Capricorn, it will also conjunct Chiron, the wounded healer, in Aries. This all might sound a bit confusing, but long story short, these are a lot of contradicting energies. Aries and Libra are polar opposite energies, as Aries wants to be a leader and go to war, while Libra wants to start a relationship and compromise. See? This is a cosmic tug of war.

That said, here's a closer look at what to expect during the new moon in Aries next Monday. Don't forget, full moon effects can last up to two weeks before and after it takes place. Which means, many of you might already be feeling it. However, for more context, think back to the new moon in Aries this past April. Where were you? What were your goals and aspirations? This is your culmination:

Aries

Mind toning things down a notch or two, Aries? If the people in your life are starting to feel a bit suffocated by your intensity, than maybe this is something you should reflect on. The theme for you here is "me vs. we," and it's important that you take it easy, especially since your temper will be through the roof. You've never succeeded at being hot-headed and impulsive, so why would you now?

Taurus

Sometimes as much as we try, it's still does not suffice, which is exactly why it's best that we let go and let God. Are you overworking yourself? Maybe you're stressing yourself out for nothing? Whatever the case may be, the universe is asking you to find balance between what's going on in your day-to-day, and behind the scenes. Rest up! You can do this.

Gemini

Ever thought about returning the favor? Your friends are your world, but despite your fickle nature, the love needs to be reciprocated nonetheless. Now, no one is saying you don't know how to share the love, but you still need to find a balance between the give and take. Who knows, maybe you're giving more than you should. Definitely something to reflect on.

Cancer

Granted, you're exhausted, especially after all the hard work you've been putting in, but you can't just give up now! The theme of this full moon is balance. How are you balancing your personal life with your work life? Are you even finding a balance between the two? Hello, full moon in Aries.

Leo

I know you like to see to believe, but that's not how life works. As a matter of fact, look around you. You accomplished all of this on your own, so what makes you think you're incapable of other successes? Breathe and remember to have faith.

Virgo

You have a lot of feelings these days, Virgo babe. I get it, and I honestly can't blame you. However, make sure you stop for a second and think about everyone else's feelings in the process. Are you being a good enough support system? This needs to be a two way street.

Libra

Speaking of balance, there you are, Libra. What's going on with your relationships, though? It's time to set some much-needed boundaries. Your partnerships are going through some tests right now, and that's okay, but make sure you pay close attention to who is who.

Scorpio

How much is too much, Scorpio? Your health is knocking at the front door, and your daily duties can wait. How about eating more fruits? Or going to that yoga class? Don't let your day-to-day get the best of you, and make sure you start putting yourself first. You'll thank me later, trust.

Sagittarius

Love makes the world go 'round, but how do you expect to fall in love with someone when you haven't started loving yourself? This full moon is bringing some deep resentments, revolving your romantic relationships, to the surface. Talk it out and release.

Capricorn

Everyone knows you're the workaholic of the zodiac, and that's exactly it, you're overworked. What about home? What about spending time with your loved ones? Balance is crucial to your success, and emotional well being, Capricorn.

Aquarius

There's a difference between the box of sand and the grains of sand. What I mean by that is, are you thinking in terms of your day-to-day, you know, all the petty details and such? Or are you being realistic about the bigger picture here? Definitely something you will reflect on during this time.

Pisces

Are you happy? Are you indulging in all you've worked so hard for? You're a hopeless romantic, although, it's easy to get lost when you're a child of Neptune. What I'm trying to say is, don't lose balance and get too comfortable just yet. Things are brewing for you, and this is only the beginning.