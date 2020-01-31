The first month of 2020 was one for the history books and, to be quite honest with you, I'm still shook. On a brighter note, however, your February 2020 horoscope is really all about having faith in yourself and ultimately surrendering to the universe. I want you to remember that there will always be a divine light guiding and protecting you.

Is it obvious Pisces season is around the corner? Whether it is, keep in mind that this is all temporary. You are an infinite being, and even though the thought of making the world a better place may seem almost impossible to fathom, there is a universe inside each and every person. Whether you've come to read this article in hopes of gaining astrological insight, or for the sake of knowing what February has in store, that is my message to you. Build the life you've always wanted and tell someone you love them. That is your birth right.

Thank you for being here. This is your February horoscope, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: It's Time For A Little Self-Love

Make yourself a priority, Aries. Venus, planet of love and beauty, enters your sign this month, which means... bow chicka wow wow. Charming will be an understatement, and in your sign, an opportunity for you to indulge in your desires and comfort. The full moon will shake up your fifth house of romance, creativity, and children, too. Clearly, something needs to be acknowledged and reworked in this area of your life, so you better get to it.

Your red-hot planetary ruler will also enter Capricorn, which will bring the action to your career sector and join forces with Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto. You'll be in the mood to lay low toward the end of the month when the sun enters Pisces and your sleepy 12th house of closure, dreams, and spirituality.

Taurus: You're Very Much In The Public Eye

There's lots of traction over the horizon of your birth chart this month, which means you're likely focusing more on your public reputation and contribution to the world at large. More importantly, your irresistible planetary ruler, Venus, will enter Aries this month and shake up your dreamy 12th house of spirituality and all things behind the scenes. Don't forget to hold a space for yourself in the process.

The full moon will be interesting, as it will beam directly through your domestic fourth house of family and emotional foundation. There needs to be a balance between your personal and professional life, Taurus. What's lacking? You'll be in the mood to spend time with your friends and soul tribe upon the sun's shift into Pisces later on in the month. Mercury will retrograde here, so don't hesitate to revisit conversations in the meantime.

Gemini: You're Re-Evaluating Your Professional Goals

There's another Mercury retrograde this month, Gemini. Your curious planetary ruler will retrograde in Pisces via your ambitious 10th house of career, so make sure you double and triple check your work.

Beyond that, this is a time for you to reflect on what you want your legacy to be about, as well as the boundaries that need to be set in the workplace for your own well-being. This area of your chart also revolves around authority figures and prominent parental figures, so there could be some conversations that need to be had sooner than later. Also, there's a fine line between being compassionate and being a pushover. Stand your ground. The full moon will shake up your chatty third house of communication, siblings, and immediate network. Again, all revolving around conversations.

Cancer: You're Still Allowed To Dream And You Should

Cheer up, Cancer. Aquarius season might be a bit challenging with the sun beaming through your eighth house of transformation and purging, but instead of sinking into the depths of despair, take it all for what it is. There's something that needs to be released in order for you to live your best life and from the looks of it, it's a group, team, or network you've been associating with. Are these social connections and collaborations fulfilling you?

Venus enters go-getter Aries and your ambitious 10th house of career this month, adding a little sparkle to your public image and perhaps even a little more cash flow.

Leo: Your Boundaries And Relationships Are Top Of Mind

Make a decision, Leo. There's a full moon in your sign this month, which means something needs to be acknowledged and reworked in your personal life. Moreover, with the sun in Aquarius shedding light on your committed seventh house of partnerships, you're likely focused on your relationships and one-on-one partnerships during this time.

Venus will enter Aries this month, which will add some charm to your visions and personal philosophy, especially if you're looking to travel or go back to school. Assertive Mars will also enter Capricorn, joining Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto via your orderly sixth house of health and due diligence. I will say, it seems as though something in your routine needs to change. On Feb. 18, the sun will join Mercury Rx in Pisces via your eighth house of transformation and intimate unions. Time to purge, Leo. Let it all go.

Virgo: Your Letting Go Of Something But It Will Liberate You

Your mischievous planetary ruler will retrograde this month, but there's a lot more happening for you, Virgo. For starters, before its retrograde journey commences, Mercury will enter Pisces via your seventh house of committed relationships, which means your current partnerships, personal and professional, will be top of mind.

Lady Venus will also be entering Aries — via your enigmatic eighth house of sex, transformation and intimate unions — so this tells me there will be money themes that revolve around your relationships, coming to the surface, Virgo. Makes sense with Mercury stationing retrograde in your partnership sector. To top it off, the full moon in Leo will light up your 12th house of closure, dreams, and letting go. It's time to set yourself free.

Libra: You're Taking A Walk On The Wild Side

Flirting up a storm much, Libra? It is your favorite pastime and all, but beyond that, the sun is in Aquarius shedding light over your expressive fifth house of romance, creativity, and passions for the first half of the month, which is always fun.

On another note, your luscious ruling planet, Venus, will slide into Aries via your seventh house of partners, adding a little fire to your one-on-one relationships. Although, with Mars' shift into Aries via your domestic fourth house of home and family, you could be dealing with a number of heated confrontations, especially with your loved ones. Take a deep breath, Libra. I know how much you loathe anything dramatic, but this is for your well-being in the end. The full moon in Leo will light up your 11th house of teams, tribes, and friendships, so something definitely needs to be acknowledged and reworked here.

Scorpio: You're Creating Space For More Opportunity

You're feeling restless, Scorpio. Makes sense with the cluster of planets hovering over your third house of communication and thought process. Although, with Mercury's shift into Pisces via your fifth house of love, fun, children and creativity, something tells me you'll be indulging on your creative expression.

Lady Venus will enter Aries and this will shake up your routine-loving sixth house of health and due diligence. The full moon in Leo will light up your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation in the world. Here's how I see it: Venus is comfort and money, so she's going to be sashaying through your day-to-day sphere. However, she's going to eventually be challenged by Saturn-Pluto via your communication sector. My point is, something in the workplace needs to be reworked and acknowledged, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: You're Making Big Moves So Go Easy

The first half of the month will be all about the mundane asks, but with Mercury sliding into dreamy Pisces via your domestic fourth house of home, there could be something that needs to be discuss in the home front. Luckily, charming Venus will sashay into your expressive fifth house of love, children, and creativity. Since Aries is a fellow fire sign, this will benefit you in the process. Although, this energy will eventually be challenged by the cluster of planets hovering in Capricorn in your money sector, so if you've been overspending lately, make sure you get it together, Sagittarius.

The full moon in Leo will shake up your expansive ninth house of education, travel, and higher learning, but a square to Uranus via your routine-loving sixth house tells me your travel plans, or perhaps school work, might get in the way of your daily duties and vice versa.

Capricorn: You're Looking For Your Zen

The spotlight (aka the sun) is no longer on you, and you're going to get a much-needed burst of energy once go-getter Mars enters your sign, so hang in there. Charming Venus will also slide into go-getter Aries via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation early on in the month, which will caramelize your living situation, even if you have to put your foot down to achieve it, which will probably be the case once Venus squares the cluster of planets hovering over your sign. Yes, Capricorn, your comfort and inner security should always be priority.

Mercury will retrograde via your communication sector, so this tells me there will be some much-needed conversations coming to the surface during this time. Also, the full moon in Leo will light up your auspicious eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions, so from the looks of it, you're still cleaning house.

Aquarius: You're Feeling Liberated While Getting Situated

Happiest of birthdays, Aquarius. With the sun hovering over your sign, you'll be feeling energized and revitalized. Also, Mercury will slide into your money-hungry second house of finances early on in the month before stationing retrograde, which means your finances and values will be top of mind. Beyond that, there may be a few adjustments you need to make to your general spending habits, or perhaps review in terms of your money-making abilities.

Venus will slide into Aries via your chatty third house of communication as well, so you will definitely be gifted with some charming conversation, or perhaps even a heated game of mental tennis during this time. The full moon in Leo will highlight your committed seventh house of relationships, which will likely bring closure and clarity to your partnership sector.

Pisces: You're Back In Your Element

You're almost there, Pisces. With the sun in Aquarius beaming through your 12th house of rulership early on in the month, you'll be keeping it low key and getting some much-needed rest before your solar return. However, Mercury the messenger will slide into your sign during this time as well, before stationing retrograde later on in the month. Don't be too discouraged by Mercury Rx in your sign, though. Instead, use this time wisely to reflect, review, and revisit the necessary situations.

Lady Venus will also shift into go-getter Aries this month, which will add a little charm to your money-hungry second house of finances, values, and spending habits. Enjoy this burst of self-confidence, Pisces. However, make sure you continue to prioritize your hopes, wishes, and dreams. There will be a full moon in Leo, too, which will activate your orderly sixth house of health and daily duties. That means something needs to be acknowledged and reworked in this area of your life.