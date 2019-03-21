Although you may already know your tastes and preferences when it comes to love, your favorite romantic gesture may in fact be inspired by your zodiac sign. From a surprise lavish vacation to being greeted with a cup of coffee in bed, romantic gestures come in many shapes and sizes. Maybe you like to wear words of affirmation, or perhaps presents are the way to your heart. Whatever the action, romantic gestures can be ways to show a boo how much they mean to know.

When it comes to romantic gestures, it really is the thought that counts. Knowing the ways you best express and receive love can be a great tool when communicating about your needs. Expressing you favorite romantic gesture to your parter can help them understand the best ways they can love on you, and when it comes to loving on your boo — knowing that silky sheets or planning a trip will make their heart skip a beat can be a super sweet way to remind them how much you care.

Elite daily spoke with astrologer and life coach Linda Joyce and astrologer Cindy Mckean about the romantic gesture each sign loves the most, and what they say is totally insightful.

Aries (March 21–April 19) — Plan A Hike Giphy "Aries love physical experiences and challenges. Arrange a hike that ends up with either a breathtaking view or a quiet peaceful spot in nature. Pack a simple lunch to enjoy together. They won’t forget it," Joyce says.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) — Get Some Silk Sheets Giphy "Taurus are into texture and pleasure. Buy them silk sheets for their bed and then put yourself in it. It’s a moment they won’t forget," Joyce says.

Gemini (May 21–June 20) — Let Them Just Chill Giphy "Gemini’s hate to make decisions. Take over their day or an evening. Pick the restaurant, the food, the movie or play and allow them to just be a passenger," Joyce says.

Cancer (June 23–July 22) — Take A Personality Test Together Giphy "Protective and conservative, Cancers love to nurture who they love. They enjoy their comfort zone very much and if they step out of their comfort zone for you, that's a big romantic gesture on their part," Mckean says.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22) — Give Them Attention Giphy "Leos love to be in the spotlight. Take their favorite picture and blow it up and put it in a beautiful frame. Put it in a prominent place. Let them know you think they’re special," Joyce says.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22) — Organize With Them Giphy "Virgos get excited when they get organized. Go to the Container Store and find some unique things that help him or reorganize their closet or favorite room. The fact that you thought of their obsession will make them happy," Joyce says.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) — More Verbal Affirmations Giphy "Libras love romance, so their romantic gestures will involve cuddling and direct verbal cues. They are ruled by Venus and have good taste with how they wine and dine you as a romantic gesture," Mckean says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) — Let Them Open Up To You Giphy "As secretive as they are, the fact that a Scorpio opens up is a massive romantic gesture. Also, private as they are, letting their hair down in front of you and taking their mask off is their way of sharing their heart," Mckean says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) — Plan A Trip Giphy "Sagittarians love adventure and travel. Research a trip or an adventure they’ve wanted to take or you think they may enjoy. Include pictures, prices, restaurants, and experiences you can have together. Feed their fantasy. This can be an on-going project you do together," Joyce says.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19) —Keep It Classic Giphy "Traditional and practical, Capricorn's romantic gestures will be as straightforward as roses and chocolate and if they're really into you they'll get you jewelry," Mckean says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) — Get Their Friends Together Giphy "Aquarians love surprises and their friends. Bring the people they love together for a drink at his or her favorite bar or restaurant and of course don’t tell them. It’s a gift that keeps on giving and can be repeated," Joyce says.