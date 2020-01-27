Your Favorite Position To Cuddle In, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

After a long day, there's nothing better than snuggling up with someone you love. Whether you're a big spoon, a face-to-facer, or you live for someone scratching your back — there's no wrong way to canoodle with your crush. Of course, if you've always wondered about your favorite position to cuddle in, it may be helpful to take astrology into account.

Apart from being a sweet and sexy way to connect with your date, cuddling can have some serious health benefits. According to a 2017 Current Psychiatry Reports article, lying down with your boo has been linked to lowering rates of stress. While you may already know the external benefits of snuggling with your sweetie (it can feel really good), snuggling has also been linked to increasing rates of serotonin, a neurotransmitter for happiness in your brain. Moreover, cuddling with someone you care about can also up your levels of oxytocin, a hormone linked to love and deeper bonding.

Whether you're a lovely Libra that likes to look your boo in the eyes or an adventurous Sag that needs to take some space for themselves, here is every zodiac sign's favorite way to cuddle.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19): Lying On Top Of Each Other Fire sign Aries wants to be where all the action is. They like to look at their partner in the eyes and are always ready for a steamy make out. Straddling over their boo or just lying on top of someone lets them be in control as they snuggle.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Literally Anything Don't be fooled by the bull's serious demeanor — Taurus is the biggest snuggler of the zodiac. No matter what position they find themselves in, Taurus likes to hold and be held all day and all night.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): Holding Hands Joyous and playful, the twins are all about being sweet and silly with the person they love. When it comes to snuggling, they'll love any position that lets them hold hands and share secrets.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Little Spoon Dreamy Cancer craves comfort and connection. They'll want nothing more than to curl up as a little spoon and let their partner hold them. Shutterstock

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): Half Spoon Leo the lion is connected to the spine and heart. When they lie down, they'll want to make sure they are stretched out and comfortable. A go-to for this fire sign will be the half spoon, a position that lets Leo lie flat on their back and have their partner on the side, all snuggled up next to them.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): A Seated Up Snuggle Hardworking Virgo likes to multitask. They'll love any position that lets them read a book, watch a movie, do their taxes, or otherwise get some work done as they're connecting with their boo.

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Face To Face Social Libra wants to connect with their SO, even when they're sleeping. Snuggling face to face will allow for rubbing noses and dreamy kisses.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): With Intertwining Legs Brooding Scorpio wants to feel an intense connection with their partner. They'll love to snuggle by intertwining their legs and arms, ensuring that their partner isn't going anywhere.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Butt-To-Butt While they make for a loving and caring partner, fire sign Sagittarius needs their freedom and independence. Snuggling butt-to-butt means they'll be able to feel their boo next to them, but also can get up for a glass of water without asking their boo to move.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan.19): Touching Feet Though Capricorn isn't always outwardly emotional, the goat has a sweet spot for being tender. They'll love to snuggle with their feet touching their boo's, knowing that they're loved and celebrated.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): The "L" Word Quirky Aquarius likes to put their own spin on things. They'll love to snuggle in an "L" shape with their partner, resting their head on their partner's tummy or back.