Labor Day weekend may've already marked the unofficial end of summer, but Sept. 23 makes it official. Perhaps it's just me, but I'm still not over the fact that summer's over. Seriously, why does the warmest season seemingly fly by every year? Nothing against autumn, but I personally prefer spring and summer. On the bright side, though, your fall equinox 2019 horoscope is nothing short of rewarding.

Fall is quite a mysterious season, but it also marks a time of maturity. Think about it: As the leaves begin changing colors — in preparation for those cold winter nights ahead — we come face-to-face with the fruits of our hard labor; hence, it's also known as the season of the harvest.

The four seasons are a representation of the circle of creation because everything in life is cyclical. For instance, spring is equivalent to one's time of birth, summer is a representation of your childhood, autumn is adulthood, and winter is old age, which ultimately leads to death, both spiritually and figuratively speaking. The lack of trees and greenery perfectly depicts the essence of the winter season. However, there's no doubt you'll be reborn again in the springtime.

Today, it's time to specifically focus on the fall season — and, with that, the fall equinox — so here's what it has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Meeting Your Partners Halfway

Whether it's a coworker or someone you're crushing on, 'tis the season of one-on-one connections, Aries. Needless to say, there will be an emphasis on your seventh house of committed relationships this season, so it's time to put your charming diplomat hat on!

Taurus: You're Getting Things Organized

It's time to get situated, Taurus. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus shaking up your orderly sixth house of health, due diligence, and daily routine this season, you'll probably look for ways to create harmony in your everyday life. What are you waiting for?

Gemini: You're Glowing And The Center Of Attention

You're sparkling with charisma, Gemini. The sun, Mercury, and Venus are dancing together via your fifth house of creativity, romance, and individuality this season, so you'll likely be wearing you heart on your sleeve. Express yourself, don't repress yourself.

Cancer: You're Hiding In Your Shell

Going inward these days, Cancer? With three planets in Libra nestled via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation this season, you'll likely be back in your shell until Halloween rolls around. Take some much-needed time for yourself. You'll be back to basics in time for Scorpio season.

Leo: You're Mingling And Negotiating

What's your love language, Leo? With the sun, Mercury, and Venus gossiping via your chatty third house of communication and immediate community this fall season, you'll likely be in the mood for some mentally stimulating debates, especially the ones where you can play devil's advocate, of course.

Virgo: You're Learning How To Balance Your Finances

Count your blessings, Virgo. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus making money moves via your second house of finances, self-esteem, and unique possessions this season, you'll likely be thinking of new ways to approach your expenses. Who knows, you might even find an artistic way to earn a living.

Libra: Happy Solar Return!

Happy birthday season, Libra! The sun, Mercury, and your dazzling ruling planet are making a flamboyant cameo in your sign and you'll be more than ready to turn up. Craving a new fashion aesthetic? Don't be afraid to get creative during this time.

Scorpio: You're Staying Low Key

Got a secret, Scorpio? With three planets activating your mysterious 12th house of closure, dreams, karma and all things behind the scenes this season, you'll likely take a step back from the hustle and bustle. Besides, with your birthday season around the corner, I highly suggest you rest up.

Sagittarius: You're Making New Friends

All for one and one for all, Sagittarius. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus charming your 11th house of groups, friendships, and tribes this season, you'll probably be in the mood to schmooze and network with your peers. (Although, let's be honest, when are you not?) Then again, it's not every day you have this diplomatic energy blessing your social sector. Take advantage of these vibes.

Capricorn: You're Charming The World And Your Superiors

Rise up, Capricorn. There are three planets activating your ambitious 10th house of career, legacy, and reputation in the world — which also happens to be your house of rulership — and you'll likely be focused on making the right impression. Hard work pays off.

Aquarius: You're Connecting With Someone Long Distance

Falling in love with someone overseas, Aquarius? With the sun, Mercury, and Venus shaking up your expansive ninth house of faraway lands, higher learning, personal philosophy and travel, you might very well decide to take a last-minute trip abroad before the holidays. Carpe diem, right?

Pisces: You're Taking A Closer Look At Your Romantic Life

Let's talk about sex, Pisces. With the sun, Mercury, and Venus dazzling your sultry eighth house of debt, power, intimate unions, and transformation this season, you'll likely be going through quite the enigmatic phase. Not to worry — this is an excellent time to reflect on your sexual partnerships, as well as the amount of time and energy you've been investing in your partner.