We're nearing the end of the year and boy, it's been a year. I'm sure all of you have experienced extremely high highs and low lows. I wish I could say that the next year will be better than this, but in all truth, every year is filled with vivid shades, stretching from the most sparkling hues to the most dismal grays. However, I will say that your December 24, 2018 weekly horoscope is here to help you digest what you've been through and plan for the future that you deserve.

We've come away from a heavy and emotional full moon in Cancer. It makes sense that we end the year with the most potent full moon of them all. It reminds you of what you need in this life, because we're only in this existence for so long, it would be a waste to spend it worrying about things that don't matter. Cancer is all about everything that matters, all the way down to the core.

As of this week, we have a balancing third quarter moon in Libra on Dec. 29, allowing you a moment to collect your thoughts, find harmony, and reach out for some one-on-one connection. With Venus forming a sextile with Pluto, those connections will deepen to incredible levels, and show you just how far you're capable of caring.

Aries

With the Libra third quarter moon lighting up your seventh house of partnerships, you're connecting with others on a far deeper level and understanding the give and take in your relationships. Reach out and help others where you can. The sun is in your 10th house of career, and it has the power to affect the way you see yourself and the way others see you.

Taurus

Your sixth house of work and health is activated by the Libra third quarter moon, showing you the ways in which you need to work harder to take care of yourself and the people around you. Let the adventures you envision from the sun being in your ninth house of expansion be the motivation you need to formulate a plan. It all begins with one foot after the other.

Gemini

The Libra third quarter moon lights up your fifth house of fun and pleasure, reacquainting you with the child that lives inside of you. Your heart is opened to all the beauty that this world has to offer. Express yourself through art and honesty. The sun is in your eighth house of death and rebirth, and things are dark right now. Search through the darkness and find the light.

Cancer

With the Libra third quarter moon in your fourth house of family, you're feeling right at home. This is the time to find a sense of unconditional connection with others. Love is love, it has no ifs ands or buts. And this love wants you to find a close and personal bond, especially with the sun in the seventh house of partnerships. Let your heart open.

Leo

You're understanding how to tell people how you feel and express your ideas clearly with the Libra third quarter moon in your third house of communication. Allow this to inform all the work you need to do, because there's still so much to be done. The sun is in your sixth house of work and health, asking you to build your reality. It requires commitment and persistence.

Virgo

The Libra third quarter moon sheds light on your second house of finances and possessions, revealing to you everything that you need in order to feel safe, taken care of, and comforted. Make sure your foundation stands strong. With the sun in your fifth house of creativity, it's important to remember everything that you need in order for the artistry to flow.

Libra

The Libra third quarter moon lights up your first house of the self. It's meant to remind you to love yourself, despite all your flaws, and to treat yourself the way that you deserve. You should be with your family right now, or whoever you consider family, with the sun in your fourth house of the home. Get in touch with your innermost circle. There lies the answers.

Scorpio

You're becoming very acquainted with your intuition this week with the Libra third quarter moon in your 12th house of spirituality. Allow it to show you the truth that you've been searching for. Cut out all the white noise and listen. The sun is in your third house of communication, allowing you to communicate these truths clearly. There is so much depth within you.

Sagittarius

You're in touch with all your friends this week and able to connect with new people on a grand scale. You have the power to bring people together, to help people heal together. The sun is in your second house of comfort and possessions, reminding you of the bricks that must be build in order for progress to happen. Build something not just for yourself, but for everyone.

Capricorn

With the Libra third quarter moon shining a spotlight on your 10th house of career, you're being reminded of the way others think of you and the mark you leave behind. Remember to leave behind something people will be grateful for. The sun is still in your first house of the self, allowing you to reshape your identity into something new. You've grown so much.

Aquarius

You'll be able to see great expanses and limitless opportunities with the Libra third quarter moon in your ninth house of adventure. Let it feed you hunger for more out of this life. There is still so much living let to do. The sun is in your 12th house of spirituality, and you're seeing everything that your soul needs in order to reach a sense of fulfillment. Don't ignore it.

Pisces

You're enduring a moment of major depth with the Libra third quarter moon in your eighth house of death and rebirth. You're undergoing an inner transformation, and there will be things let go as well as things gained. The sun is in your 10th house of reputation, but you know you want to be thought of as someone who truly knows others. Don't be afraid of being vulnerable.