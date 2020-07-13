If you think you're the perfect partner, then I have some bad news for you: There's no such thing. It is possible, however, to be the best partner you can be. No one is without their quirks and flaws (yes, even you, Leos), and being in a healthy relationship challenges you to find a balance between your ~true self~ and your idealized self. Should you change for anyone? LOL, no. But that doesn't mean you don't have room for improvement. Depending on your zodiac sign, the relationship advice that's hardest to hear is oftentimes the advice you need the most.

Some relationship advice is helpful for anyone to keep in mind: Don't harbor resentment. Don't put your SO down. Don't hog the covers in bed. Some advice, however, best applies to people born under a certain zodiac sign. After all, your sign can reflect your positive attributes as well as your shortcomings, both personally and romantically. Maybe your relationship could benefit from you speaking your mind more often. Maybe it would be helpful if you spent less time speaking and more time listening. For those looking to reach their full partner potential, this relationship advice tailed to your zodiac sign may just help.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Know When To Let Things Go Elisaveta Ivanova/E+/Getty Images Fierce and fiery Aries never back down from a challenge, but when the person they're facing off against is their partner, Aries should try to pick their battles. Because of their competitive nature, rams have a tendency to consistently one-up or shut down the people around them. It's tough for Aries to concede, but being a good SO means accepting you can't always get your way.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Try New Things For Taureans, predictability is always preferable to the unexpected. As a fixed earth sign, the bulls of the zodiac aren't ones for shaking things up, because why fix what's not broken? Unfortunately, what feels comfortable to Taureans can feel a little stale for their partners. Stepping out of your comfort zone is hard for anyone, but a Taurus looking to keep their relationship feeling fresh shouldn't be afraid to break from routine.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Be Present As social butterflies, Geminis love to feel engaged and connected at all times — which means they're distracted 24/7. The twins of the zodiac can oftentimes be found scrolling through Instagram, contributing to six group chats, and watching TikToks all at the same time, which can leave their SO feeling a bit neglected. With their boo, Geminis should practice putting their phones away and giving their partner their undivided attention.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Trust Your Partner Beneath their hard shells, Cancers tend to be sensitive, vulnerable individuals who are quick to feel offense and easily bruised. A crab who is hurt never forgets that pain, which is why earning Cancers' trust is usually a challenge. Until a Cancer opens their heart and believes their partner's intentions are good, they'll never be able to show that SO all the love they have to offer.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Share The Spotlight MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images Leos are used to being the stars of the show, but when that Leo is in a relationship, they need to accept they can't always be in charge. The lions of the zodiac are natural-born leaders, and leading the pack is a responsibility they happily take on. Even if their SO is fine with letting them take the reins, Leos should make sure their partners' opinions and ideas are always taken into consideration.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Embrace Your Partner's Quirks Ambitious Virgos hold themselves to high standards, and sometimes, they can't help but project their personal expectations onto their SO. Those born under Virgo love helping out the people they care about, but they should remember there's a difference between "encouraging" and "fixing." While there's nothing wrong with being a cheerleader, Virgos should learn to accept their partner for who they are, not who they could be if they reached their "full potential."

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): Speak Up As lovers of balance and unity, Libras will do pretty much anything to avoid conflict with their SO. However, in trying to satisfy their partners' desires, those born under Libra can forget they have opinions and needs of their own. To avoid a one-sided relationship, these easygoing individuals could benefit from asserting themselves when they don't agree with their partner. Conflict isn't always a bad thing — having disagreements can actually be healthy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Look On The Bright Side Moody, broody Scorpios have a tendency to see the glass as half-empty, and that attitude can end up sabotaging their relationships. Rather than holding on to grudges and enacting self-fulfilling prophecies, Scorpios may want to try focusing on the positives. Yes, things could potentially go wrong. But a Scorpio can never know a relationship's potential unless they open themselves to the possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Think Before You Speak NoSystem images/E+/Getty Images One of the best things about Sagittarians is their honesty, but being honest to a fault is also one of archers' worst traits. Sags have approximately zero filter, which means they tend to blurt out whatever they're thinking without ever considering the consequences. Don't get me wrong — a good partner should be truthful and open. But there's a fine line between honest and tactless, and Sags should take care not to cross it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Accept The Unexpected Life doesn't always go according to plan, but for Caps, having their plans derailed is kind of a nightmare. When things go awry, Capricorns struggle to adapt to the change, and that can put a major strain on their romantic relationships. Goats can get so focused on the plan they forget to enjoy the moment. For them, learning to relinquish control and roll with the punches will spare both them and their SO a lot of unnecessary stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Practice Empathy Aquarians have a reputation for being a tad unfeeling, and it's because they spend so much time in their heads that they often fail to register their partners' emotions. As inquisitive and intelligent as they are, an Aquarius can neglect to check in with their partner, and when their SO does express themselves, this sign tends to look for a rational explanation rather than offer support. For Aquarians, learning to listen and empathize can make a big difference.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): See Your SO For Who They Are Pisceans are romantics, and these dreamy individuals can't help but see the world through rose-colored glasses — especially while looking at their partner. A warning to all fish: Idealizing your SO doesn't do either of you any favors. A Pisces who creates a romanticized version of their SO in their head will only find themselves let down by the real thing, and those born under this sign would benefit from seeing and loving their partners as the imperfect people they are.