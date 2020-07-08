If you feel like you’ve been on a million dates and yet nothing seems to stick, it's natural to wonder if you might be unwittingly sabotaging yourself. That's OK, it happens to the best of us. After all, it's so easy to fall into patterns that might not be serving you without you even realizing it's happening. While there's no shortage of dating advice out there, it's often conflicting and confusing, so it may be more helpful to consider some that's catered more specifically to you with dating advice based on your zodiac sign.

It's amazing just how accurate zodiac-based advice can be. That's because it offers insight focused on how you tick on a deeper level. It's also a useful tool for highlighting some of those pesky dating routines that've gotten in your way so that you can finally break out of your dating rut. If this is sounding all-too-familiar, then there's some good news. The stars have aligned to bring you here, because this just might be the exact dating advice you need today.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Fiery Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with passion and aggression, so it follows that their dating style's intense and things tend to escalate quickly. Too quickly. Oftentimes, Aries' tendency to not look before they leap into relationships finds them overcommitted once the heat of the pursuit wears off. They would perhaps be better off taking things at a more measured and relaxed pace in the future.

Dating advice: Slow down and be in the moment. Take your time to get to know your date before taking the next step.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

One of Taurus’ greatest strengths in relationships is their stability and reliability, but that also means that they can get stuck in a bit of a rut and be stubborn about trying things outside their comfort zone. But a date is a perfect opportunity to let go of some of that control and try something new.

Dating advice: Be open to new experiences that take you out of your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet associated with communication, which means they can make for really witty and charming dates. When a Gemini focuses on you, it's intense and alluring, but it's also often fleeting as they lose interest quickly when chasing after something new. But all that greener grass can just leave Gemini perpetually alone.

Dating advice: Resist the urge to constantly seek out something new and shiny and focus on dating one person at a time.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer is all heart, which is one of the reasons they're just so lovable. When they truly care about someone, this water sign loves every ounce of them. But with that open heart comes a lot of sensitivity and emotion, and often a history of heartbreak. While there's nothing wrong with any of that, it can be a lot to share on a first date.

Dating advice: Don’t overshare too early.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo loves to be the star of the show with all eyes on them. Fortunately, they're so charismatic it's not hard to draw an adoring crowd. The only problem is that sometimes Leo forgets that dates are supposed to be a two-person experience, not a one-person show.

Dating advice: Ask questions and be a good listener on dates.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

Virgo can't help but be in their head a bit. They're serial overthinkers with sky-high expectations for themselves and those around them. Because of this, the first date with a Virgo can sometimes feel a bit like a job interview where everything you say is scrutinized and evaluated. It comes from a good place of Virgo not wanting to waste anyone's time, but it can also be a real romance killer.

Dating advice: Don’t overthink everything your date says and be in the moment.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet associated with love and beauty, so they have a pretty big romantic streak. They also have a deep-seated desire to always be fair. As a result, Libra tends to hand out second and third chances easily, often to those who've proven they don't deserve them.

Dating advice: When someone treats you poorly, cut them loose for good the first time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Scorpio's known for being a mysterious sign. This water sign likes to play things very close to the chest because it allows them to feel as though they're in control. They have huge, vulnerable hearts, so they have a lot to protect. But while this may work initially, it can come off as playing games that wear thin quickly.

Dating advice: Don’t be afraid to open up a little more about yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Dating a Sagittarius is always so much fun. They're light-hearted, adventurous, charming, and always have a smile on their face. But it can be hard to take them seriously as this notoriously fickle sign tends to breeze in and out of your life, disappearing as quickly as they arrived. While Sag is very independent, they eventually want to settle down, and doing so will take some effort.

Dating advice: Take the time to get to know the person you’re dating on a deeper level. When you make connection don't take it for granted.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

Capricorn's a very driven sign. They set goals, figure out a path to achieve them, and then execute. Unfortunately, romance doesn’t work that way, which can make dating frustrating and feel like a waste of time for Cap. What they need is just a different approach that embraces dating for all its unpredictability and excitement.

Dating advice: Let go a little. Relax and allow yourself to just have fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Aquarius is rarely in any rush to jump into a relationship, mostly because they're honestly pretty satisfied with their own company and they have no shortage of friends. Besides, relationships come with all the mushy emotions that just aren’t Aquarius’ thing. But deep down, Aquarius also worries that they will never find someone who truly gets them, without realizing folks are lining up for the chance.

Dating advice: Be yourself. No, seriously, be your amazing, unique self.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

Pisces is a die-hard romantic, so when they start dating someone new they can't help but fall for the dream of what could be. The problem is, Pisces sometimes can't see exactly what that is and ends up selling themselves short of what they truly want and deserve.

Dating advice: It’s OK to be picky. Not every date is supposed to have a fairytale ending.

While all the signs in the zodiac have their unique way of being great dates and partners, they also have areas where they struggle. Understanding these is the first step to avoiding the associated behaviors that are sabotaging your live life. In the meantime, don't get discouraged, you've got this.