The best podcasts are like friends who have a wealth of information and inspiration to offer but don't expect you to give them anything in return. Whether you're commuting or chilling, podcasts can be a fun alternative to music, and here's the best part: You can listen to them for free. If you're looking to add a daily dose of relationship advice to your routine, then I've got suggestions for the dating podcast you should listen to, based on your zodiac sign. From witty words of wisdom to seriously tough love, dating advice comes in all different forms, and your sign can help determine what you probably need to hear.

TBH, dating can be kind of an isolating experience. Yes, the whole point of dating is to find someone to spend time with, but in the process you have to encounter lots of swiping, meet ups, and potential disappointment. Listening to a dating podcast can help remind you that you're not the only one on the single struggle bus, and that can help give your dating stamina the boost it needs. And they're not just for single folks, either — even if you're coupled up or feeling like it's complicated, these relationship podcasts might just be your perfect match.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18): 'Why Won’t You Date Me?' APPLE PODCASTS / HEADGUM Aquarians tend to be wacky, funny, and decidedly not touchy-feely, which is why comedian Nicole Byer's hilarious podcast Why Won't You Date Me? is perfect for this sign. The podcast revolves around the perpetually-single Nicole as she chats with friends, fellow comedians, and even ex-flings about their dating lives (and attempts to figure out what the heck is going wrong in her own). Aquarians will definitely enjoy Nicole's penchant for raunchiness and her no-holds-barred style, especially since she doesn't often touch on any of that annoying ~emotional~ stuff.

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20): 'Date/able' APPLE PODCASTS / YUE XU AND JULIE KRAFCHICK Pisceans are sensitive types, and for them, the dating scene can feel lonely and disillusioning at times, despite their idealistic outlook. Dating coaches Yue Xu and Julie Krafchick's Date/able podcast allows listeners to submit their own questions and experiences, which are then shared for discussion on air. Deeply empathetic Pisceans will likely love the sense of community that Yue and Julie build, as well as the podcast's positive approach to the oftentimes intimidating world of dating.

Aries (March 21—April 19): 'This Is Why You're Single' APPLE PODCASTS / HEADGUM Aries don't beat around the bush, and since very few things bother this confident sign, they can handle more than a little tough love. Authors Laura Lane and Angela Spera's podcast This Is Why You're Single is never afraid to tell it like it is, and each episode confronts hard truths about dating in the digital age. Laura and Angela's advice is real, practical, and to-the-point, which tends to be exactly what an Aries is looking for in their life.

Taurus (April 20—May 20): 'Committed' APPLE PODCASTS / IHEARTRADIO Typically, Taureans aren't looking for hookups — they're looking for long-term lovers. For these practical, traditional types, journalist and author Jo Piazza's Committed podcast would be a great fit. A Taurus usually approaches dating with the intention of finding The One, and they'll appreciate that Jo's podcast shares stories of couples who've weathered some pretty trying circumstances and still made it through to the other side. After all, few signs honor their commitments quite like a Taurus does.

Gemini (May 21—June 20): 'Girls Gotta Eat' APPLE PODCASTS / ASHLEY HESSELTINE AND RAYNA GREENBERG Geminis have a reputation for being outgoing and opinionated, and it will probably only take Geminis one episode of Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg's Girls Gotta Eat podcast before they're hooked. The social media gurus and BFFs take on all the absurdities that plague modern dating, and for gossip-loving Geminis, the show's "Is This Weird?" segment is absolute gold. Listening to this podcast will likely make a Gemini feel like they're just gabbing with their besties (which is this sign's fave activity).

Cancer (June 21—July 22): 'Modern Love' APPLE PODCASTS / WBUR Cancers are major softies who can't resist a good love story, so Modern Love was basically made for them. The sweet podcast shares stories from the popular New York Times column of the same name, with readings done by notable personalities (and stories sometimes featuring updates from the essayists themselves). Hosts Meghna Chakrabarti and Daniel Jones will undoubtedly appeal to a Cancer's emotional depth and gentle, loving nature.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22): 'U Up?' APPLE PODCASTS / BETCHES MEDIA Leos are unapologetically over-the-top and extra AF, so it's basically guaranteed that they'll fall in love with comedian Jared Freid and Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham's U Up? podcast. Featuring celebrity guests like Andy Cohen and Whitney Cummings, the hilarious modern dating podcast doesn't shy away from anything, and just like Leos, the hosts can't resist stirring up some delicious drama.

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22): '51 First Dates' APPLE PODCASTS / CHIX PRODUCTIONS Virgos tend to be pragmatic, goal-oriented individuals, so they'll likely find some inspiration in Kimmy Foskett and Liza Renzulli's podcast 51 First Dates. Former Elite Daily writer Kimmy came up with the concept for the series after she was challenged by her therapist to go on 100 first dates (though she decided to go with 51 because 100 is, you know, a lot). In each episode, she and her bestie Liza break down her most recent date but totally anonymously and with no meanness (which will likely earn a kind-hearted Virgo's approval).

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22): 'We Met At Acme' APPLE PODCASTS / DEAR MEDIA Libras have no patience for chaos, dishonesty, or bad vibes in general. For these lovers of kindness and openness, I'd recommend Lindsey Metselaar's We Met At Acme podcast, which embraces the idea of expressing feelings rather than suppressing them. Lindsey's show tends to focus on the nitty-gritty of sex, relationships, and the importance of vulnerability, making it a great match for one of the biggest romantics of the zodiac.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21): 'Savage Lovecast' APPLE PODCASTS / THE STRANGER For sex-loving Scorpios, Dan Savage is the perfect person to answer all of their burning questions about intimacy and relationships. In Savage Lovecast, the legendary sex-advice columnist allows listeners to call in with issues, and he'll provide them with his own sage and oftentimes hilarious take on the matter. Endlessly curious Scorpios will likely end up learning things they'd always want to know (and will probably pick up some hot sex tips along the way).

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21): 'Kinda Dating' APPLE PODCASTS / MELTDOWN COMICS Sagittarians are the ultimate commitment-phobes, and if they're looking to change their ways, then Kinda Dating is the podcast for them. Hosted by dating expert and comedian Natasha Chandel, the podcast revolves around the ambiguities of modern dating and delves into the reasons why 20-somethings are so afraid to put labels on their relationships. It's lighthearted and fun, which Sags will appreciate, but just like Sags, it's also not afraid to get deep.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19): 'Deeper Dating' APPLE PODCASTS / KEN PAGE No-nonsense Capricorns are the traditionalists of the zodiac, so for them, dating is often about getting a ring, not having a fling. Psychotherapist and author Ken Page's podcast Deeper Dating offers listeners an effective and analytic approach to dating, providing research-backed tools and transformative advice. Capricorns believe in getting results through practical means, so this podcast is right up their alley.