Since its initial release on Aug. 7, the world just can’t get enough of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.” Now, while you walk around your neighborhood blasting your new favorite song in your headphones, you can also show your "WAP" love by wearing it. Available online, you can shop tons of different “WAP” merch through Cardi B’s official website. The drop includes raincoats, t-shirts, biker sets, and more. You could go at far as centering your entire fall wardrobe around “WAP” clothing and accessories if you wanted.

Although you sadly can’t get a “WAP”-approved bucket, mop, or any of the amazing, custom bodysuits made for the music video, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some serious must-haves in the line. My personal favorite look has to be the WAP raincoat in pink ($125, Cardi B), complete with matching WAP umbrella ($25, Cardi B). It’ll keep you both totally dry — heh — and fashionable when the weather takes a “WAP” turn. Most of the pieces are available in black and white as a nod to the cover art's color scheme, and many of the items available for purchase feature the now-iconic airbrushed font, the unforgettable cover image Cardi and Megan used to tease and promote the single, and a movie poster graphic. Prices range between $25 and $125, so you can get your "WAP" on without breaking the bank.

“WAP” debuted as number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and even broke the record for most first-week streams a single has ever received. Since its release, the “WAP” music video has garnered more than 115 million views. The music video alone is a trippy journey through eye-candy outfits, Willy Wonka-esque set design, and a ton of exotic animals (which were mostly photoshopped in). Talk about a recipe for success. Together, the queens of rap blessed fans with an iconic track with visuals to match.

The merch is only available while supplies last on Cardi's website, so you'll want to get shopping ASAP. Once you order your new 'fit, the pieces are expected to ship within six to 12 weeks. Though there are a bunch of different “WAP” items to scroll through, I’ve included some of the highlights from the collection below. Enjoy your new favorite song, both in your ears and on your body.