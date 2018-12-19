Have you ever dreamed of traveling the world? The idea of travel can be so exciting, but making it happen can be difficult. It isn't cheap, so money may very well be the biggest roadblock you're faced with. You have to start saving and searching for options that suit your budget way ahead of time. Don't fret, though, because I'm about to put a dream job on your radar. You can apply to become a Noken CEO and actually get paid to travel the world. Yes, you heard that right!

If you're unfamiliar with Noken, let's get acquainted, shall we? Noken is a new travel startup that's changing the game when it comes to trip planning. It's no secret that organizing a trip can be time-consuming, so Noken will handle all of that for you. They curate travel blueprints that'll help you discover the best of bucket list destinations like Iceland, Japan, and Portugal. Basically, they want you to focus on kicking back and having a good time while they handle the tedious aspects of travel.

As of today, Noken announced that they are searching for a CEO, or "cultural exploration officer," to explore different countries and create quality content for their social media channels. Keep reading to find out how you can enter to win this dream job, and the best of luck to you!

This job description is a dream come true for the wanderlusters of the world. hey_ciara on Instagram Noken will pay you to visit Iceland, Japan, and Portugal so that you can experience what these incredible places have to offer. You'll visit one destination per year, and be able to choose when you want to travel, too (which means that you won't have to quit your day job for this gig). According to the job listing, Noken is searching for someone who has a strong desire to step out of their comfort zone and learn more about different cultures. You'll use Noken’s App Guide as a blueprint to guide you through each country and capture your unique experience along the way.

What are the responsibilities that come with this job? hey_ciara on Instagram In this day and age, #content is key. On each trip, you'll be required to take photos and videos to share on Noken's social media pages, in addition to your own. You'll need to create content as you travel through each destination to show just what Noken is all about. If you have a strong interest in and passion for travel photography, videography, and writing for this adventure of a lifetime, then definitely consider applying!