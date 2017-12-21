You Can Add Real Music To Facebook Videos, Thanks To Universal's New Deal

Between Friendversary compilations and Facebook Messenger vids, Facebook is a great resource for making and sharing videos with your friends, family, and beyond. While making videos on Facebook is overall relatively innovative, users haven't had the rights to use any unlicensed music... that is, until now. On Dec. 21, Facebook signed an agreement with Universal Music Group, so users now can add real music to Facebook videos. So if you're an avid Facebook videographer, get ready — because your vids are about to get a major musical upgrade.

If you've ever made a video on Facebook, you're probably aware that a music deal was long-awaited. Though users had previously been allowed to produce and share content using copy-written music, Facebook started removing any and all content they could find that used uncredited music. Additionally, they started giving users an option to report anybody using unlicensed music, and that also removed a decent amount of user-generated content, Mashable reports. While this was a beneficial feature for musicians' protection, Facebook users were disappointed that they were no longer allowed to share videos with any music playing in the background.

According to TechCrunch, Facebook and UMG's multi-year deal allows users to create videos on Facebook, as well as Instagram, and Oculus, using any of UMG's library of licensed content. This will likely spark a surge in social media users making videos through their apps and sites, especially since they won't have to worry about having their content deleted for legal reasons. Tamara Hrivnak, Head of Music Business Development and Partnerships, Facebook, said in a press release,

There is a magnetic relationship between music and community building. We are excited to bring that to life on Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Messenger in partnership with UMG. Music lovers, artists and writers will all be right at home as we open up creativity, connection and innovation through music and video.

Since this deal also further prohibits users from stealing music from uncredited artists and from using unlicensed content in any of their videos, Facebook is becoming much friendlier to established, as well as up-and-coming artists. Musicians will not only be credited, but also be compensated for their work, obviously giving Facebook a major leg-up in the eyes of the music industry. Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy at Universal Music Group, Michael Nash, said in the deal's press release,

Together, Facebook and UMG are creating a dynamic new model for collaboration between music companies and social platforms to advance the interests of recording artists and songwriters while enhancing the social experience of music for their fans. This partnership is an important first step demonstrating that innovation and fair compensation for music creators are mutually reinforcing — they thrive together. We look forward to Facebook becoming a significant contributor to a healthy ecosystem for music that will benefit artists, fans and all those who invest in bringing great music to the world.

So, whether you only use Facebook live once in a blue moon, or if you're totally addicted to updating every single one of your Instagram followers with a quick and funny video of your pup, you'll no longer have to worry about getting your content taken down for playing that new Beyoncé hit in the background... and you'll be able enhance your videos with some sweet tunes. If you're an artist, you'll not only get credit for your music, but you'll also get that ca$h money. I can't say I've ever seen a Christmas miracle, but I'd say Facebook and UMG's music deal has to be up there.

