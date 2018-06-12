Set sail on a yacht for an unforgettable experience this summer. From Croatia to Greece, you'll spend days island hopping in some of the most beautiful countries in the world. Yacht Week is a well-rounded adventure that gives you the opportunity to explore a new country, meet new people, unwind in the sea, and party all night long. You'll have endless opportunities to make the most of your time spent on and off the boat. These yacht week 2018 trips are the perfect way to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea this summer.

Some people travel to relax, some want to party, and some want to discover a new culture. Fortunately, Yacht week offers you the chance to do it all. You'll enjoy authentic cuisine that is prepared by chefs on board, you'll snorkel through crystal clear waters, you'll explore the ancient streets of a new country, and you'll dance on deck 'till dawn. Most tours include DJs, skippers, and tour managers. They handle all of the logistics, so you just need to focus on enjoying yourself.

You'll join the tour with fellow travelers from around the world, and by the end of it, you'll be the best of friends. Grab your best bikinis and sign up for Yacht week this summer.

1 The Yacht Week, Croatia Erin McCray on YouTube If you're a lover of the open sea, then you'll have the time of your life on this "floating festival" in Croatia. You'll spend seven days sailing Croatia's best islands. They'll have DJs on deck, so you'll be partying to the best tunes as you float across the Adriatic Sea. You'll have the option to join yoga sessions, exclusive parties, and sunset dinners. This sounds like the best way to see Croatia in all its glory, don't you think?

2 The Yacht Week, Montenegro The Yacht Week on YouTube Escape the crowds and sail Montenegro with the Yacht Week. You'll discover Montenegro's gems while hitting all the best party spots you've been dreaming of. Your first night will feature a family dinner so that you can feast with your new besties for the next seven days. By the end of the week, you'll witness magical fortresses, impeccable beach clubs, and stunning sunsets together. Friends quickly turn into family on Yacht Week Montenegro.

3 The Yacht Week, Greece The Yacht Week on YouTube Let's be honest: Sailing the Greek islands is at the very top of your bucket list. There's no doubt that Greece is gorgeous, and you'll get to truly enjoy the best that this country has to offer on a sailing trip. The epic itinerary includes retro volleyball, sunset dinners, spa days, scootering around Poros, and so much more. Whether you sign up with close friends or acquaintances, you won't leave this trip the same.

4 The Yacht Week, Italy Emitaz on YouTube Set sail in Southern Italy for seven days with Yacht week Italy. You'll get the chance to explore the incredible landscapes and pristine islands of Italy. Spend your days partying, sightseeing, sailing, doing aerial yoga, and more. You'll even learn how to cook traditional Italian food at a cooking class and sip wine at a vineyard. You'll leave this trip with new friends and memories to last a lifetime.