Ever since I was a kid, I always thought I'd be fit for the Gryffindor house at Hogwarts. Maybe I wanted to hang with Harry and his friends, or maybe I just liked the color scheme (¯\_(ツ)_/¯). Regardless, I had a feeling that Gryffindor was the right choice for me. But after learning about XO Marshmallow's Harry Potter-themed flavors, I am convinced that I was correct. XO Marshmallow is a company that makes handcrafted 'mallows with unique flavors, and it just created four new selections that are inspired by each house at Hogwarts. Let's just say that the Gryffindor flavor is called Sriracha Honey, which means I belong there.

If you know me, you know I douse everything with Sriracha, honey, or a combination of the two. Maybe that's why I'm so drawn to the Gryffindor selection, but I digress. The other marshmallow flavors are representative of different Hogwarts houses, and maybe they'll help you decide which one you belong in. (I mean, let's face it: Sriracha Honey isn't for everyone — and neither is Gryffindor.) The other Harry Potter-inspired flavors include Turmeric Orange, Wicked Pickle (my second favorite), and Blackberry Brown Butter. In case you haven't already figured out which flavor represents which house, let me break it down for you.

Sriracha Honey: Gryffindor XO Marshmallow Let's start from the top. By now, you probably know that XO Marshmallow's Sriracha Honey flavor represents Gryffindor. (Unless, of course, you didn't read the beginning of this article. In that case, welcome!) Anyway, the yellow-and-red color scheme of this marshmallow selection is totally Gryffindor-worthy. Sure, you might have to pour some Sriracha over the 'mallows for the same effect, but that's not too hard. According to XO Marshmallow, the flavor is also inspired by the Gryffindor group. Each bite starts out sweet like honey, but packs a spicy punch. Apparently, it's "for the courageous and determined" — so eat up.

Wicked Pickle: Slytherin XO Marshmallow XO Marshmallow's Wicked Pickle flavor is inspired by Slytherin — and you probably already knew that based off its color. According to the company's website, the green 'mallow is made with fresh dill pickle juice, and combines a sweet, sugary taste with the tart flavor of a pickle. Apparently, it's perfect for the "cunning and ambitious" — just like anyone from the Slytherin house. As someone who thrives on pickles, I'm kind of torn between Wicked Pickle and Sriracha Honey. I leave the decision up to the Sorting Hat, though.

Blackberry Brown Butter: Ravenclaw XO Marshmallow The Blackberry Brown Butter treat by XO Marshmallow is inspired by those who are "full of wit and wisdom" in Ravenclaw. The marshmallow combines the taste of blackberry puree with brown butter, and boasts a light purple hue that's totally reminiscent of Ravenclaw's cool color scheme.