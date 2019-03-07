On Thursday, March 7, National Cereal Day is here to give you yet another excuse to fully indulge your tastebuds in the delicious and comforting combination of cereal and milk. In my opinion, the day is basically meant to be a tasty celebration of the most nostalgia-inducing breakfast varieties you grew up with, and XO Marshmallow's Cereal Milk flavor with Fruity Pebbles is yet another way to dig into the rainbow-hued morning staple you know and love. Ditch the spoon and the bowl, because these marshmallows promise to deliver all the Fruity Pebble and flavored milk notes with none of the hassle.

As a '90s kid, one of the best parts of my Saturday morning cereal routine was getting to the leftover sugar-laced milk, which would be a sweet and creamy infusion of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, or, one of my personal favorites, Fruity Pebbles, by the time I got to the end of the bowl. TBH, it was almost even better than the actual cereal, what with bits of Fruity Pebbles and sugar flavoring the milk, and I always found myself looking forward to getting to the creamy surprise at the end.

I'm so here for the fact that there's a whole day devoted to the love of cereal and I won't get second looks when I'm chowing down on a bowl of Fruity Pebbles on Thursday. However, because said bowl of cereal isn't really a portable option, you'll definitely want to check out XO Marshmallow's Cereal Milk flavor with Fruity Pebbles — it's your favorite bowl of cereal (and leftover milk!), but in 'mallow form.

Courtesy of XO Marshmallow

XO Marshmallow, aka the scientists behind unique creations like Harry Potter-themed and Jingle Juice confections, are constantly coming up with new and inventive flavored marshmallows. While I've been a fan of their trendy ingredients like Sriracha Honey and Rosé, the nostalgia card is trumping all of that to make their new Cereal Milk flavor with Fruity Pebbles my favorite one yet.

Like many of us, the company's co-founders Kat and Lindzi’s favorite cereal is Fruity Pebbles, making it a natural choice for their cereal milk and marshmallow experimentation. Unlike many Fruity Pebble-topped desserts like donuts and cakes, however, these babies are actually infused with the "notes of the fruit, oats, and milk" — meaning you're getting the flavor your love without any of the mess or bulkiness.

Made with actual cereal milk and Fruity Pebbles, XO Marshmallow’s Cereal Milk mallow is basically guaranteed to give you a nostalgic trip down memory lane with each bite, and I'm so excited for the possibilities when it comes to how you choose to consume these bad boys.

Courtesy of XO Marshmallow

In addition to eating them plain, the Cereal Milk Marshmallow with Fruity Pebbles would probably be a delicious accompaniment to a cup of hot chocolate or your Starbucks brew. Meanwhile, in the summer, you could plan to take your S'Mores game up a notch with a gooey yet crispy take on these treats. Last but not least, there is no way you can pass on making Rice Krispies treats with these multi-colored babies and a box of the actual cereal for a Fruity Pebble overload in the best way possible. TBH, I'm drooling just thinking about how good that crunchy and Fruity Pebble marshmallow-filled creation would taste.

Again, XO Marshmallow's newest creation will be a permanent part of its menu starting on Thursday, March 7, with a 12-pack of marshmallows selling for $9.95. I'd recommend ordering one (or five) boxes of these beauties online or in the XO Marshmallow café and seeing what delicious combinations you can dream up.