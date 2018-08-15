I have a hard time stopping working. A lot of it has to do with my job. I work part-time for one company and then I have to find time outside of that to do freelance work for others. This means I'm pretty much constantly working. But I'm not alone in this. My friends in every field, from finance to PR, can't seem to leave their work at the office. Yes, we physically leave but we bring it home with us on our phones and our laptops. This may be great for productivity but working after 6 p.m. can hurt your relationship, according to a new study.

In their study, “Killing me softly: electronic communications monitoring and employee and significant-other well-being,” professors at Virginia Tech found the expectation for us to be plugged into our work correspondences even after our time at the office can cause anxiety which negatively affects not just our own health but also the wellbeing of our relationships.

"The competing demands of work and nonwork lives present a dilemma for employees, which triggers feelings of anxiety and endangers work and personal lives," explains William Becker, a Virginia Tech associate professor of management in the Pamplin College of Business and a co-author of the study.

In the past, other studies have shown the negative ramifications of literally bringing home your work when you were unable to finish it at the office can have on your relationships.

This study took on a different approach.

Rather than focusing solely on people who were actually doing work from home, they also took into account those of us who are simply expected by our bosses to be available at all times. The study found that just the very thought that someone out there expects you to be available at all times, even while we're chilling on the couch watching Friends with our partners, haunts the backs of our minds and leaves us feeling anxious. Then, next thing you know, that anxiety finds its way into our relationships and, suddenly, the episode of Friends is paused and you're consoling your partner while they cry about the fact that you're "there but you're not really there."

Becker blames the issue on new, often seemingly laid-back, corporate structures. "The insidious impact of ‘always on’ organizational culture is often unaccounted for or disguised as a benefit — increased convenience, for example, or higher autonomy and control over work-life boundaries,” he explained to the Virginia Tech News. "Our research exposes the reality: ‘flexible work boundaries’ often turn into ‘work without boundaries,’ compromising an employee’s and their family’s health and well-being."

Obviously, in an ideal world, we'd like our employers to totally restructure their corporate policies in a way that would get rid of the expectation of constant availability. But, if you don't see your employer making those changes any time soon, Becker suggests changing things on your end.

He recommends you do this by practicing mindfulness. In other words, try your best to be present and fully in the moment when you're spending time with your bae. This way, you'll stop stressing about work and, as a result, reduce conflict within your own relationship.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!