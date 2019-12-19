Though the true nature of winter revolves around death and renewal, there's something delicious about the sweet silence of the winter solstice. The ones who will enjoy it the most this year: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. Yes, these three zodiac signs will have the best winter solstice 2019.

Before I tell you what's in store for the earth signs, let's talk a little bit about the frigid season as a whole, and what's known as the darkest time of year. Taking place on Saturday, Dec. 21 — which also happens to be the first day of Capricorn season — the winter solstice marks the day with the least amount of daylight (aka the longest period of darkness). While this may seem morbid, its spirituality and symbolism is celebrated all around the world. Imagine, the thought of surviving a whole day with barely any sunlight — that sounds incredibly challenging, especially for our ancestors.

During this time, you should ask yourself the following: What are you willing to let go of before kicking off a brand-new decade? What do you want to accomplish in 2020? Keeping those questions in mind, here's what Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn have in store this winter solstice:

Taurus: You're Ready To Take The Necessary Risks

It's now or never, Taurus. The sun joins Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in sophisticated Capricorn via your expansive ninth house of education, higher learning, and blessed opportunity, and you're being given a powerful prelude of everything that's waiting for you on the other side of the horizon.

La Luna enters Scorpio on this day as well, which will activate your committed seventh house of partnerships. Tending to an important partnership somewhere abroad? You thrive during Capricorn season; although, make sure you tend to a challenging Venus-Uranus square early on in the day, as it will likely revolve around your career and reputation. You've got this.

Virgo: You're Ready To Celebrate Your Wins

Learn to accept compliments, Virgo. The sun will join Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto, and the South Node in Capricorn via your expressive fifth house of fame, passion, and unique authenticity, and you'll be in quite the celebratory mood. Although, make sure you double and triple-check your virtual transactions, especially if you're selling goods online.

Sultry Venus will square off with rebellious Uranus during the day, which could shake things up for you in regard to your self-promotion. Besides that little tiny glitch, go ahead and take advantage of this innovative energy flow, as it could also be incredibly inspiring for your business. You're ready for it.

Capricorn: It's Your Magical Birthday Season

Cheers to another blessed trip around the sun, Capricorn. The winter is officially here, and this season's got your name on it. The past year has truly been a rollercoaster, but the amount of powerful resilience you've built all on your own won't go to waste. Why do you think you've been challenged as much as you have? The universe is preparing you for all that's headed your way.

However, there is one thing I'm going to advise you to be cautious of on this day: Venus will square off with Uranus, which will shake up your money sector and your expansive ninth house of entrepreneurship. So don't sporadically invest on something you may regret later.