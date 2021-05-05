Prince William and Kate Middleton are officially YouTubers! The royal couple launched their joint YouTube channel on May 5 and it's all the talk of the internet. While some royal fans are excited to see future vlogs from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, others think the move to the video platform was a bit out of their realm. William and Kate's new YouTube channel is seeing mixed reviews.

William and Kate made for a strong start with their channel by posting a 25-second video montage of their past philanthropic work and royal events. The video titled "Welcome to our official YouTube channel!" included commentary from both the Duke and Duchess.

“By the way, you have to be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” William jokingly said to Kate at the top of the video. Kate later cracked a joke of her own and told her husband to stop rolling his r's when he speaks. Royal fans were also treated to adorable clips of the couple's kids including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

You can see Kate and William's first video from their YouTube channel below.

The couple's YouTube venture has left royal fans divided. While some can't wait to keep up with William and Kate's channel, others feel the exact opposite.

Over on Twitter, dozens of fans expressed their excitement. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their own YouTube Channel!" one person tweeted. "I’m so glad they’re doing this!"

"I'm looking forward to this," yet another tweeted after seeing the introductory video.

Other Twitter users pointed out that if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had done the same, the reaction would have been different.

"Prince William and Kate Middleton are starting a YouTube channel. I swear if a certain couple did that everyone would complain how it was too hollywood," one tweet read.

Some found it hard to take Kate and William's channel seriously.

"I cant wait to see HRH Duchess of Cambridgeshire with her my morning routine and HRH Prince William doing YT challenges," one sarcastic tweet read.

The Cambridges are drumming up mixed feelings after their YouTube debut, but with tens of thousands of subscribers just hours after launching, they aren't lacking support.