Say goodbye to Troy Bolton, High School Musical fans, because Zac Efron's new Netflix series leaves his singing and dancing behind as he travels the world in search of new ways to be sustainable. The travel series is clearly a passion project for Efron, and comes at a time when the general public is finally starting to take climate change and environmentalism more seriously. So the big question viewers will have after finishing the first season is: Will there be a Season 2 of Down to Earth with Zac Efron? There's always a chance for more, but fans will have to wait a while if the actor does decide to go out for round two.

There's no question viewers have been eating up Down to Earth with Zac Efron ever since the docu-series debuted on Netflix on Friday, July 10. Upon the show's premiere, Efron's name trended on Twitter as longtime fans reacted to his rugged new look on the show. But will that popularity translate into a Season 2 pickup? Netflix has yet to make any official announcement about the show's potential future, but it seems more likely that Down to Earth will remain a one-season show. It's billed as a miniseries, which heavily implies there won't be a second season, and even if Netflix and Efron did agree to make a follow-up season, all of the travel required to make more episodes is impossible at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix

The eight episodes of Down to Earth with Zac Efron chronicle Efron's adventures around the world to learn about sustainability and green energy from environmentalism experts and different cultures. Efron traveled around Europe, Central America, and South America for the series, so a potential second season could include a lot of other places.

While a second season does not seem very likely at the moment, Efron actually has a somewhat similar series on the horizon. He will also star in the upcoming Quibi show Killing Zac Efron, in which he will put his survivalist skills to the test after being dropped off in a remote jungle and tasked with surviving there for 21 days.

Efron's recent projects make it very clear his focus is on exploring nature and trying to save the environment, so even if Down to Earth doesn't get a second season, fans can probably expect him to keep making shows very similar to it in the future.