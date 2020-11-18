Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, aren't the only ones excited to meet their newborn in the very near future. Tisdale's longtime BFF Vanessa Hudgens cannot contain her excitement when it comes to baby girl French and she already knows that she'll somehow, someway play a very big part in the little one's life. But, will Vanessa Hudgens be Ashley Tisdale's baby's godmother? She got real about the possibility.

Tisdale announced on Sept. 17 that she and French are expecting their first child together, and on Oct. 16, the couple revealed the gender of the baby in a sweet Instagram post. "This year has obviously been hard. For so many," Tisdale captioned a series of IG pics that showed her and French cutting into a pink cake. "Ups and downs, and an emotional roller coaster. I think this day was by far my favorite day EVER! I cried I was so happy. Ps for all you people going above and beyond for gender reveal parties. A cake with the color inside is JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER!"

Nearly one month later, Hudgens opened up about watching her friend prepare to become a mom for the first time. "Oh my gosh, it's so exciting," Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just so excited to get back to L.A. to sing to her baby and her stomach. I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just gonna make such incredible parents. I cannot believe it still, but I'm very emotional and very excited about it."

When it comes to the coveted godmother role, Hudgens isn't sure she'll get the official title, but does note that she'll "be the fairy godmother at least."

As for what the soon-to-be parents plan to name their baby girl, Hudgens gave no details away except noting that Tisdale has "already got that covered."

There's no doubt that Hudgens is going to be the very best fairy godmother to Tisdale's baby girl.