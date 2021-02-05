The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything about everyday life, including TV schedules. After many shows were finally able to shoot new episodes again in late 2020, additional filming delays in early 2021 led to another round of waiting for shows to return to screens. Luckily, though, a new This Is Us episode is expected to air on Feb. 9, 2021, so not all is lost.

The NBC drama has been heavily impacted by pandemic-related scheduling changes. This Is Us Season 5 was only able to air four episodes in fall 2020 before going on hiatus from Thanksgiving to the first week of January. Upon its return, NBC was able to air Episodes 5 and 6. However, when NBC halted filming of its productions in early 2021 because of Los Angeles' rising number of COVID cases, the series (and its fans) had to undergo another unexpected hiatus.

On Jan. 19, the day Episode 7 was meant to debut, the official This Is Us Twitter account put out a statement announcing new episodes would resume in early February. That tweet has since been deleted, but NBC later confirmed the series' actual return date. “Who’s dusting off their Pearson jerseys for our return? #ThisIsUs is back February 9 on @NBC,” the account tweeted.

Warning: Spoilers through This Is Us Season 5, Episode 6 follow. Even by This Is Us standards, Episode 7 (titled "There") is bound to be a stressful one. A promo for the new installment shows Kevin racing home from filming his latest movie in Canada after Madison goes into early labor with their twins. Him leaving town so late into Madison's pregnancy was a clearly a risky move, and the episode is set to explore the fallout of that decision. Meanwhile, a flashback will follow Jack and young Kevin as they attend a football training camp.

As the pandemic rages on across the United States, there's unfortunately a decent chance This Is Us Season 5 could encounter even more delays down the road. At least for now, though, fans can look forward to more tear-jerking moments with the Big Three.

This Is Us Season 5 continues on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.