If it's Tuesday, it's tissues and This Is Us. Or at least, that's how it usually is, if it's the regular TV season. But nothing about the 2020-2021 season has gone to plan. Coronavirus pandemic disruptions delayed the beginning of the season. Now, the current winter spike in Los Angeles has shut things down again, causing This Is Us to go on another unscheduled hiatus last minute. With the show not airing Season 5, Episode 7 on Jan. 19 as initially planned, fans wonder, will This Is Us air on Jan. 26, 2021? Sadly, the show is now on hold until February.

The spike in cases in Los Angeles has been all over the news in recent weeks. Though studios are technically allowed to continue work as long as precautions are in place, the L.A. County Department of Public Health put out a statement on Dec. 29, asking studios to consider extending their holiday breaks until the situation was under control. NBC complied, putting This Is Us and other series on hiatus until the end of January.

The delay of This Is Us' Jan. 19 episode took fans by surprise. But worse, it's not a one-week event. At this point, NBC does not have the show returning until Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

Even though this break is unexpected, fans' good news is that the episodes will be worth the wait. In a tweet to fans, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman hinted of major plot twists to come.

No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!

The trailer for next week indeed suggests terrible things are in store for Kevin and Madison, as the twins she's carrying come early, forcing him to race home from filming in Vancouver.

Even with a return on Feb. 2, fans should brace for at least one more delay in the 2021 schedule. This Is Us traditionally has a one-week hiatus to make room for the yearly State of the Union address. This year's event is expected to occur in February, though a date has not yet been announced.

This Is Us Season 5 will resume on NBC on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.