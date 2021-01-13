On the surface, This Is Us seems like your classic family drama, the kind specifically geared towards tear-jerking. But the way the series is structured makes it more akin to certain types of time-travel science fiction series, with multiple stories told simultaneously across several timelines. That heightens the mystery at specific points, especially when fans have foreknowledge future events that contradict the current status quo. The series has another of those significant moments heading this way in the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 7 promo, where a car accident could change everyone's lives.

Warning: Spoilers through This Is Us Season 5, Episode 6 follow. The latest episode spent a full hour away from most of the Pearson clan, as Randall and Beth took a journey to New Orleans. The story of his birth mother changed Randall's perspective on life, especially after communing with her spirit as he processed all he'd learned. It made him decide to reach out to Kevin, to bury the hatchet and make peace.

Except while Randall was on this emotional ride to inner peace, Kevin had been on a different track. Against his instincts, he left California for Vancouver to finish filming his latest movie. Though it seemed like the practical movie-star decision, from the getgo, Kevin knew in his gut it was the wrong choice. As the trailer shows, he should have listened.

Considering this feels very much like This Is Us' yearly triad of episodes where each Pearson sibling gets a solo outing covering the same pivotal 24 hour period, it's a bit surprising this week's episode isn't "Birth Mother, Part 2." Instead, the Season 5, Episode 7 title is "There."

The synopsis reads as follows:

Kevin embarks on a stressful road trip. Jack and young Kevin go to a football training camp.

As fans saw at the end of Episode 5, leaving Madison at this delicate time in their relationship was risky, as she was entering the third trimester with twins. Though it seemed like he'd only be gone a few weeks, and back before the babies were born, Kevin already made this kind of mistake once before. He'd left Sophie in New York for a shot at stardom in Hollywood, and though fans don't have details, it seems like it was the first step towards their divorce.

Whether or not Kevin has made the same mistake twice remains to be seen. Whatever happened in that car, audiences know Kevin survives and will one day live to build his dream home.

The real question is if Madison is also there.