The 2020-2021 television season was never going to be an easy one in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Filming across the world was shut down starting in March of 2020, ending seasons early and halting production of shows meant to arrive in the fall. For broadcast sitcoms and dramas, premieres were delayed, winter breaks were extended, and, now, filming schedules are once again on pause. Although fans hope to see their favorites return, it's not clear exactly when that will happen. For instance, This Is Us was expected to return to air on Feb. 2, 2021, but now, it's unclear if that's happening.

This Is Us is one of those shows deeply upended by the scheduling shifts. NBC scheduled the season's holiday break from Thanksgiving to the first week of January. That meant the series only got to air four episodes in the fall before going on hiatus. Episode 5 was already in the can and ready to go when the show returned in January, giving the show a guaranteed installment for the return slot.

But Episode 6 was not. COVID concerns in Los Angeles caused NBC to put productions on pause at the start of 2021, meaning the filming of new episodes was once again halted. It caused an unexpected last-minute hiatus announcement from creator Dan Fogelman on Jan. 19, the day Episode 6 was supposed to air.

At the time, the official NBC This Is Us Twitter account put out a statement saying the series would return at the start of February. But that tweet has since been deleted and as of Feb. 1, there's no word on whether a new episode is coming on Feb. 2.

Notably, Fogelman's most recent tweet about This Is Us does not name a return date. It only says more episodes will come "soon."

With the pandemic still ravaging Los Angeles, it's not clear if the series has been able to finish Episode 6 or not. Even if it has, it's not clear if Episode 7 will be ready to go the week after, or even if it's worth airing one episode only to have to go back on hiatus again.

Currently, fans hope to see This Is Us Season 5 Episode 6 return on Tuesday, Feb 2, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Watch this space for confirmation.