WandaVision is Marvel's first Disney+ series, and as such, there was always a lot riding on it. Even if Lucasfilm hadn't hit a home run with Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, the pressure was on. Marvel Studios (the big screen division) hadn't produced a flop yet. After taking control of the TV division, whatever they started with had to prove there would be no Iron Fists. However, no one expected WandaVision to be quite this big. There are still two episodes left, but fans are already asking, will there be a WandaVision Season 2 on Disney+?

Kevin Feige was asked directly about a second season at the Television Critics Association panel on Feb. 24 as part of the Disney+ presentation. Before the show premiered, Disney+ billed these Marvel shows as "Limited Series," which indicated they would be one-and-done.

Feige responded that he'd learned a long time ago not to give definitive answers as to whether there would more WandaVision. But plans for Season 2 "will be dictated by the story."

But the plan for WandaVision was never that it would be a standalone Disney+ show. From the time it was unveiled at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, it was always billed as a lead-in to Dr. Strange & the Multiverse of Madness. The plan is for Elizabeth Olsen to cross over as Wanda from the show to the film. The story was, therefore, not built to continue on the small screen.

Marvel

But fans should not assume that just because WandaVision isn't built to continue right now doesn't mean it might not happen in the future. Feige namechecked Ms. Marvel as an example of a Disney+ show currently planned to migrate to the big screen in Captain Marvel 2 and then potentially back again to Disney+. The events of the movie will drive any second season.

Feige also said the Marvel Cinematic Universe is always evolving its plans. WandaVision is the first time they've been able to get "real-time feedback" about a project in progress. (He called the experience of the Friday episode arrivals "like an opening weekend every week.") The pandemic delays mean Dr. Strange 2 is filming, right now, as audiences respond to WandaVision. Though Feige would not say how that might affect things, perhaps Marvel could make last-minute decisions that seed in a WandaVision Season 2.

Or maybe there won't be a direct continuation of WandaVision. There are so many spinoffs this show could generate. There's Darcy and Jimmy Woo solving Marvel's X-Files. Monica Rambeau's new powers are worthy of their own story. (Please note the grammatically correct term is "Captains Marvel.") Or fans could get a six-episode series called Agatha All Along. There's already a catchy theme song.

There might not be a WandaVision Season 2. But that just means the possibilities are endless.