If you already watched The Kissing Booth 2 — which dropped on Netflix on July 24 — you know the drama lived up to any classic high-school romance flick. Relationships were tested, friendships were almost split apart, and characters also had to apply for college, which is stressful enough in itself. But the most dramatic moment of the film came at the end, when a huge unmade decision was left in Elle's lap. The cliffhanger ending was enough to make fans wonder whether there will be a The Kissing Booth 3. If you ask me, it has to happen.

Warning: Spoilers for The Kissing Booth 2 ahead. The first The Kissing Booth movie was all about Elle Evans (Joey King), her bestie Lee Flynn (Joel Courtney), and his older brother Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). Throughout the film, Elle and Noah grew closer and eventually started dating. However, Noah was a year older and had to leave for Harvard just months after starting their relationship, which had fans wondering whether the couple would be able to make their long-distance relationship work.

The cliffhanger ending of the first film suggested a sequel could be on the way, and sure enough The Kissing Booth 2 hit Netflix on July 24. It picked up about a month after Noah left for college, as Elle was beginning her senior year and trying to figure out her future plans.

Netflix

Although Elle had always dreamed of going to the University of California, Berkeley with Lee — where their mothers became besties — Noah suggested she look into applying to colleges in Boston so she would be closer to him. Realizing she'd need some extra cash to expand her college options, Elle paired up with Lee to compete in a dance competition that awarded $50,000 to the winners.

Lee's girlfriend Rachel (Meganne Young) wasn't thrilled about him spending a bunch of time practicing dance routines with Elle, so he pretended to hurt his ankle and suggested new hottie Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez) take his spot in the competition. Elle and Marco grow close as friends and dance partners at the same time Elle started doubting her relationship with Noah. You see, when Elle visited Noah in Boston, she found an earring underneath his bed and suspected he was cheating on her with his classmate Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers).

Everything came to a head on competition day, when Elle competed with Marco and they shared a kiss at the end of the routine. Noah had come to surprise Elle at the competition, so he saw it all go down. So, even though Elle won the $50,000 cash prize, her day was pretty much ruined. Plus, Lee found out she was thinking about going to Harvard over UC Berkeley, so he was mad at her too.

Netflix

Eventually, they group worked everything out, funnily enough at the good ol' kissing booth. Lee and his girlfriend remedied their Elle debacle, and Elle and Noah rekindled their relationship after assuring each other of their love. The movie ended with Lee exclaiming he got into Berkeley, and Elle revealing that she was waitlisted at both Berkeley and Harvard.

But Elle's announcement wasn't true. It turns out, she was accepted into both universities, which means the decision is now totally up to her. Of course, the film ended without Elle making a final choice, and if you ask me, that ending totally sets up a The Kissing Booth 3... because, come on, how could the creators leave fans hanging like that?

The Kissing Booth 2 is on Netflix now.