If you're an Ariana Grande fan, then you're probably breaking out your finest hair extensions and getting ready for Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour. After announcing that her Sweetener tour will begin on March 18 and run all the way through June 18, fans are getting pretty amped about the whole thing. But, as we all fully know, Grande pushed out another banger of an album, Thank U, Next, just a half year later, and now the conundrum now is figuring out whether or not Grande will be separating those albums when it comes to what she's singing on tour. So, will there be a Thank U, Next tour? Or will Grande simply include her more recent tracks when performing on tour for Sweetener? It looks like fans might be hearing a combo of both albums throughout her performances, which is pretty cool if you ask me.

First, let's take it back to when Ariana Grande released her Sweetener World Tour dates, confirming that she will be kicking things off in mid-March, both starting and ending her tour in New York (but at different locations). She took to Instagram back in October 2018 to share the news, and the video she showed her fans included all of the dates and venues:

42 performances in three months — not too shabby, right?

But when it comes to her Sweetener tour, many fans are wondering whether she will strictly keep to everything up to her Sweetener album, or if she'll include her most recent tracks off of Thank U, Next, which dropped in February 2019.

While we don't have concrete confirmation, Grande did interview with Billboard back in December 2018 and explained that the possibility of combining tours wasn't out of the question.

"If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once," Grande told the publication. "If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour [in 2019], I’ll do that too!" Grande also explained that she'll be traveling with Social House — the producing duo behind "Thank U, Next" — and that she's positive they'll be working on new tracks while they're hitting the road. She told Billboard:

Please. [“Thank U, Next” production duo] Social House is my opening act -- you don’t think we’re going to have a studio on the bus? That we’re not going to be making records on the road? Of course we are. I want to be able to do what is authentic and honest and natural. It’s the only way that I’ve been able to survive.

If that doesn't answer the question of whether or not Thank U, Next tracks will be incorporated into Grande's Sweetener tour, perhaps this exchange on Twitter might help: when a fan asked Grande if the Sweetener and and AG5 (before fans knew what the album would be called) tour would happen, Grande replied, "I think that sounds really nice," adding that she has "lots of new materiaaaaal + oldies (the oldies we like)," and jokingly commented, "unless y'all wanna hear bang bang again":

So, look. Do we have irrefutable evidence that Ariana Grande will combine both Sweetener and Thank U, Next as part of her Sweetener World Tour? Since I don't have a crystal ball, I can't say with certainty. But, we do have Grande mentioning the possibility more than once, so I'm going to take that as a definitely maybe. And if that's not good enough for you:

